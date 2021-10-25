Kelis’ husband gives update on cancer battle: ‘They couldn’t do anything else for me’

Mike Mora revealed his stomach cancer diagnosis on social media last month.

Mike Mora, photographer and husband of singer Kelis, revealed that his doctors told him there’s nothing left they can do for him in his battle with cancer.

Mora, 36, disclosed in an October 14 Instagram post the results of a doctor visit that ended with disturbing news.

Mike Mora and Kelis (Credit: Kelis/Instagram)

“The story continues…So the morning of my last UCLA hospital stay, doctors came in my room and gave me the most horrifying, unexpected news,” Mora wrote. “I did not understand the language written on this paper. All I knew from the look in their faces was that it wasn’t a good diagnosis.”

Mora circled, “Stomach, angular, Nodularity (Biopsy) – Gastric adenocarcinoma with diffuse type/signet ring cell features (poorly cohesive carcinoma).”

“It was the worst diagnosis,” he said. “And they were scared for me. I asked how they were going to help me. They said they couldn’t do anything else for me. I had to search on my for some sort of solution.. Scary days.”

It was on September 29 that Mora first revealed that he was diagnosed with stomach cancer. He wrote that a year ago, he experienced pain, loss of appetite, and pain in his back, but he assumed at first it was an ulcer. “I thought the whole time that I just had an ulcer,” he wrote. “With no idea what was about to come my way…here I was, in a hospital bed, during the middle of the pandemic. All alone.”

The diagnosis came on September 28, 2020 and he was told that the cancer was at Stage 4, which is the most advanced stage. However, in a following post, he remained optimistic that they caught it “just in time,” while reflecting on his life, family, and high spirits.

“I am posting this because life is full of the most unexpected situations. I never thought this could happen to me. At just 36, with 3 kiddos, and a wife that loves me. I want to be able to help those that might be experiencing something like this- a life altering disease full of questions and doubt- maybe, hopefully. By showing that it’s possible to make it through.”

In each of the posts about his cancer battle, he ends with “The story will continue..Love you @kelis.” Mora and Kelis married in 2014. They have two children together, five-year-old son Shepard and a one-year-old daughter. They also raise Kelis’ 11-year-old Knight, her son with ex-husband, Grammy-winning rapper Nas. The family relocated from Los Angeles to operate a farm in Temecula, Calif. during the pandemic.

