Kell (Ga.) tops Jackson-Reed (D.C.) in heavyweight battle for 40th Arby's Classic championship

In neighborhoods just north of Mexico City, the Volkswagen Beetle—the old Volkswagen Beetle—represents more than transportation; it's a lifestyle choice. Out of series production for 20 years (although it was succeeded for a time by a much more modern New Beetle), the classic version lives on in select places. Perhaps it has something to do with the fact that in 2003 the last Beetle rolled off the assembly line in Mexico, in Puebla, which had opened in 1964 and was long an object of pride for the Mexican people.