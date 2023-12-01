Keller family uses 20,000 lights, 400 drones for a Christmas display. Now they’re on TV

One North Texas family is hoping they shine bright on “The Great Christmas Light Fight.”

The Ward family from Keller is appearing on the ABC show that features four families every episode who transform their homes for the holidays in hopes of winning a trophy and a $50,000 prize. The episode featuring the Wards airs 9 p.m Sunday on ABC. Preston Ward said it’s a long time coming for his family’s episode, which was filmed over a year ago in November 2022.

As Ward anticipates seeing his display on national television, he’s encouraging people to see the show for themselves next weekend.

“I’m just super excited for everybody to see what we put together and fingers crossed for the weekend,” Ward said.

Ward is planning to run the same light and drone show seen on the show next weekend at his home in Keller. Next week Ward said he will release more details on the show and where to go via his social media channels.

The family’s Christmas light display includes two components, an over 20,000 light array on the house and a show featuring 400 drones above. Both displays combine to tell the story of penguin saving Christmas.

Ward doesn’t know how his display fared on the show and is eager to find out with his family and friends. He’s even opting to rent out a theater to watch Sunday’s episode in Keller.

If the Ward family does take home the $50,000 prize, the money will be donated to Hope Mommies, a nonprofit who aids families who have experienced miscarriages and infant death.

The Ward’s lost their daughter prematurely a few years ago and the donation will go to support those who have experienced similar events.

“If we win, 100% of its goes to them,” Ward said.

The home of Preston Ward in Keller, who’s appearing on “The Great Christmas Light Fight”.

From watching “The Great Christmas Light Fight,” to appearing on it

The Ward family have always been a big proponent of decorating for the Christmas season.

They’ve been using animated lights for over a decade and it has become a familytradition for them, Ward said. Every year the displays have gotten bigger, but it wasn’t until a few years ago that Ward began incorporating drones.

Ward is the general counsel/chief pilot for the North Richland Hills-based Sky Elements who host drone shows across the country. Luckily for Ward, he has a backyard green space big enough to safely manage drone operations.

“Seeing people’s reaction to a drone show in a residential neighborhood, it’s quite amazing,” Ward said.

Ward has watched “The Great Christmas Light Fight” before, but never imagined appearing on it.

Two years ago and just for fun, the Ward’s put together a video of their home light display with drones overhead. Show producers saw the video and reached out to the family, encouraging them to apply for the ABC program.

The Ward’s did and were informed they had a spot on the show. But they’d have to wait another year to film the show and another to see how they did.

“We’ve been waiting for this moment for two years,” Ward said.

Lights, drones and the holiday spirit

Gearing up for the show, Ward knew he had to elevate his light design to new heights.

Over 20,000 lights were used for the display, to create items such as candy canes, Christmas trees and stars. A crane was used to place eight moving head spotlights atop the house, Ward said.

For the sky show, over 400 drones were used to create shapes that resemble a snow globe and even Santa Claus being pulled by reindeer on his sleigh.

Both the house and drone show were combined together to create the holiday story of a penguin saving Christmas.

“We really tried to make it an interactive experience and just really tell a story with with what we were doing,” Ward said.

When it came to filming the episode, everything went off without a hitch, despite the cold Texas winter.

Ward recalls that it was below 30 degrees last year when they filmed, but everything with the drone show went according to plan. He credits his friends at Sky Elements for help on the show and said it was a different experience being on the other end of things.

“We’re part of a lot of productions already,” Ward said “It’s one thing to go from being part of the production to the production.”

