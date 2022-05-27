Keller Group plc (LON:KLR) Looks Interesting, And It's About To Pay A Dividend

It looks like Keller Group plc (LON:KLR) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Thus, you can purchase Keller Group's shares before the 1st of June in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 1st of July.

The company's next dividend payment will be UK£0.23 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed UK£0.36 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Keller Group has a trailing yield of approximately 4.8% on its current stock price of £7.42. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Keller Group's dividend is reliable and sustainable. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Fortunately Keller Group's payout ratio is modest, at just 41% of profit. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Fortunately, it paid out only 36% of its free cash flow in the past year.

It's positive to see that Keller Group's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Keller Group, with earnings per share up 5.7% on average over the last five years. Management have been reinvested more than half of the company's earnings within the business, and the company has been able to grow earnings with this retained capital. Organisations that reinvest heavily in themselves typically get stronger over time, which can bring attractive benefits such as stronger earnings and dividends.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Keller Group has lifted its dividend by approximately 4.6% a year on average. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

Is Keller Group worth buying for its dividend? Earnings per share have been growing moderately, and Keller Group is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow as dividends, which is an attractive combination as it suggests the company is investing in growth. It might be nice to see earnings growing faster, but Keller Group is being conservative with its dividend payouts and could still perform reasonably over the long run. Overall we think this is an attractive combination and worthy of further research.

