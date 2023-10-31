Keller ISD student arrested after bringing gun to school, police say

A student with the Keller Independent School District was arrested Tuesday after bringing a gun to a campus, the Keller Police Department said in a social media post.

At around 8:20 a.m. Tuesday, Keller police responded to a report that a student at Keller ISD’s Compass Center fled from the campus’ security screening after an employee identified what they believed was a firearm in the student’s backpack, the news release said.

Officers arrived at the scene and located the suspect, taking him into custody. Officers later found the firearm, which had been tossed by the student during a short foot chase, according to the release.

“We have communicated this situation to campus families with a reminder that weapons or any items resembling weapons have no place within the educational environment,” a Keller ISD spokesperson told the Star-Telegram.

The investigation is ongoing.