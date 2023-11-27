Keller’s lone finalist for superintendent would be first woman to lead school district

Keller school board members voted unanimously during a specially called meeting Monday morning to name Tracy Johnson, the district’s chief human resources officer, as the lone finalist for the superintendent’s job.

Johnson is the first woman to be named to the top job in the district’s 112-year history, according to a news release.

Before the 6-0 vote to name Johnson as the lone finalist, board president Charles Randklev said Johnson is the ideal candidate, as she brings years of experience to the position. Trustee Ruthie Keyes was absent.

Randklev described how Johnson taught third grade and has held several administrative positions.

“She has served our district for nine years,” Randklev said. “She knows the weaknesses of our district and how to improve them,” he said.

The board also voted to authorize Randklev to negotiate a contract with Johnson, and the board will officially name her as superintendent. By law, school boards must wait 21 days before voting to make an offer on open superintendent positions.

The 51-square mile district in northern Tarrant County has an enrollment of 34,000. It serves students in the city of Keller and portions of far north Fort Worth, Colleyville, Haltom City, Hurst, North Richland Hills, Southlake, Watauga and Westlake.

“I am humbled and honored to have been chosen as the lone finalist for the KISD Superintendent position,” Johnson said in a statement. “This is profoundly personal for me because I truly believe we have the best students, parents, employees, and community,” Johnson said in a written statement.

The board began the search for a new superintendent after Rick Westfall announced his retirement in June. It worked worked with the law firm Leasor Crass to find candidates.

The district held four town hall meetings to see what qualities the public wanted to see for the next superintendent.

Johnson earned her Bachelor of Science degree from Texas Woman’s University and her Master’s Degree and doctorate from the University of North Texas. She began her education career teaching third grade and gifted and talented students in the Northwest school district.

She then went to the Grapevine-Colleyville school district before coming to Keller as director of advanced academics. In 2016 she went to the Denton school district where she was human resources director before returning to Keller in 2019.

During Monday’s meeting, Stewart Rainey spoke during the public comment period and said the board was not transparent in providing information to the community about the superintendent search such as how many candidates were considered.

“We got nothing but a sanitized thumbnail of what the meeting revealed,” he said.