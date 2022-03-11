Keller police arrest suspect accused of killing 74-year-old Fort Worth woman in car crash

Keller police arrested a man they believe struck and killed a 74-year-old Fort Worth woman while driving about 25 mph over the speed limit and weaving in and out of traffic.

Anthony Anile was arrested in connection to the Jan. 18 crash, which occurred in the 2000 block of South Main Street. Anile faces a charge of manslaughter, which is a second-degree felony, Keller police in a news release Friday.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as Carolyn Necessary.

“The investigation determined Anile recklessly operated a motor vehicle that caused the death of the victim,” Keller police said. “He was driving approximately 70 mph (in a posted 45 mph zone) and weaving in and out of traffic on Hwy. 377. “

The police department said its team linked Anile to the crash through digital mapping of the crash scene, warrants issued for the vehicles’ event data recorders and Anile’s medical records.