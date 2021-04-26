Keller police arrest suspect in hit-and-run of man killed while walking with wife

Kaley Johnson
·1 min read

Keller police arrested a man suspected of fatally hitting a 58-year-old who was taking a walk with his wife on March 20.

Feng Zhou and his wife, Hanju Yang, were strolling in the 1100 block of Johnson Road when a gray Toyota SUV veered off the road and hit Zhou, Keller police said. The driver fled. Zhou was taken to the hospital where he died.

The Keller Police Department arrested Kevin Patrick Garrity on Sunday. He was charged with accident involving death, a second-degree felony.

One of Zhou’s two sons, Albert Zhou, told the Star-Telegram in March that his father was a “great man” who felt comfortable supporting other people.

“He’s changed so many lives for the better, especially my family’s lives,” he said. “He was the pillar of the family, and even the compass of the family.”

Feng Zhou was a Chinese immigrant who started a family in the U.S. more than 30 years ago. After college, Feng Zhou got a job with Texas Instruments and brought his family to Texas, Albert said. He and his wife raised the boys in several cities across North Texas over several years, from Lubbock, to the Dallas-Fort Worth area, to Irving. About 15 years ago, Feng Zhou started a real estate business.

Feng Zhou gave generously to his church, which was a big part of his life, Albert said, and he “wholeheartedly” loved God.

