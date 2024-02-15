Keller Timber Creek head coach resigns to become Todd Dodge’s assistant at Lucas Lovejoy

Keller Timber Creek head coach Marshall Williams resigned his position on Thursday after four seasons as the Falcons’ head coach.

Williams is joining Lucas Lovejoy as an offensive coordinator. Matt Stepp of Dave Campbell’s Texas Football first reported the news, and the Star-Telegram confirmed it.

Williams was hired as Timber Creek in 2020 following an offensive coordinator stint with Riley Dodge and Southlake Carroll. Now, he’ll return to his old position under a Dodge.

This time around, however, he’ll coach under legendary head coach Todd Dodge, who was hired as Lovejoy’s head coach on Jan. 27.

Timber Creek had a solid year in 2023, finishing with a 7-4 record and third in a tough District 4-6A behind two of the areas best teams: Southlake Carroll and Byron Nelson. In his four seasons with Timber Creek, Williams led the Falcons to the playoffs four times.

Williams played a role in two Timber Creek players making the Star-Telegram’s Fort Worth All-Area Team. Wide receiver Dozie Ezukanma, a TCU commit, made the first team while quarterback Carson Porter made the second team.

Ezukanma nearly averaged 100 receiving yards per game and Porter tossed 190 yards per game in Marshall’s high powered offense. Williams has also held positions with Keller, Brewer, Lovejoy, Burleson, Round Rock Cedar Ridge and Richland.

With Williams’ departure, Keller ISD will have to fill another head coaching vacancy. Keller Central’s vacancy is already filled with the hiring of head coach Eric Vance.