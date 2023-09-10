Keller's Ethan Robinson featured in Times Square for Buddy Walk for Down syndrome

Take a look at this face! It’s an image of Ethan Robinson, a two-and-a-half-year-old from Keller. Ethan’s mom, Kristin, entered this image into a contest to help kick off a New York City event called Buddy Walk for Down syndrome. And guess what? His image was one of the winners. So, today, Ethan’s picture lit up Times Square in a big way as the event took place. And his family celebrated here at home with a watch party. Congratulations, Ethan!

