Kelley to address Indiana Trial Lawyers Association

Jan. 17—Craig, Kelley, & Faultless has announced that partner William "B.J." Kelley has been invited to speak at a webinar sponsored by the Indiana Trial Lawyers Association on Feb. 21.

He will be presenting on The Prevalence, Identification, and Effective Treatment of PTSD in Motor Vehicle Collisions. He will be discussing the efficacy of eye movement-desensitization therapy and its impact on personal injury patients with post-traumatic stress disorder who have experienced a motor vehicle crash.

Kelley grew up in southeastern Indiana. He received his bachelor degree from Emory University in 1981 before enrolling in Georgetown University Law School and graduating cum laude in 1985.

Kelley has dedicated his 30+ year legal career to assisting injured people and taking on insurance companies as a personal injury attorney. He is licensed to practice law in Indiana and Ohio.

He was named as a Motor Vehicle Top 25 Attorney and an Indiana Top 100 Trial Lawyer by the National Trial Lawyers. He has been selected as a Super Lawyers honoree since 2020.

Kelley was recognized in the 2024 Edition of The Best Lawyers in America® for Personal Injury Litigation — Plaintiffs and has been recognized since 2019.

He is a founding member of Craig, Kelley, & Faultless LLC and currently manages the Batesville, Ind. office.

He is the author of Soft Tissue Injuries and Hard Ball Tactics: Dealing with Soft Tissue Injuries and Insurance Companies, a guide on how to overcome the obstacles that insurers use to minimize personal injury claims.

Craig, Kelley & Faultless LLC was established in 1999 to represent injured people and their families.

Craig, Kelley & Faultless is headquartered in Indianapolis and has offices in Indiana and an office in St. Louis, Missouri. It has attorneys licensed in Indiana, Illinois, Missouri, Kentucky, and Ohio. — Information provided