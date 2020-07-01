Kelley Drye Announces New Partners

Firm elects eight new partners, promotes twelve to special counsel
NEW YORK, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kelley Drye & Warren LLP is pleased to announce the election of eight new partners and the promotion of twelve attorneys to special counsel. Kimberly C. Carter, Melissa L. Gelade, Andrew W. Homer, Martin Krolewski, Jennifer L. Norkus, Paul A. Rosenthal, Robert Slack, and Whitney M. Smith will begin their tenure as partners effective July 1, 2020.
"This year's class of new partners is one of the largest in recent firm history and illustrates Kelley Drye's ongoing commitment to recognizing and developing talent from within our ranks," said Dana Rosenfeld, firm managing partner. "Each new partner embraces innovative approaches to client service, brings unique talents to the table, and has the legal skills that make us confident in their ability to serve our clients with distinction."
The newly elected Kelley Drye partners serve clients in the following areas:
Kimberly C. Carter (Los Angeles – Labor and Employment):
Kimberly focuses on a wide array of employment law matters, including defense of high-stakes single plaintiff litigation, wage and hour class action, and compliance counseling. She has extensive experience defending employers against claims of wage and hour violations, discrimination, harassment and retaliation, invasion of privacy, wrongful termination, and other employment-related torts and liabilities brought under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the American Disabilities Act, the Family Medical Leave Act, and other state and federal laws. Kimberly also regularly counsels clients on employment-related issues such as disability accommodations, protected leaves of absence, personnel policies, employee handbooks, and employee discipline and termination. Kimberly is admitted to practice in California and Florida.
Melissa L. Gelade (New Jersey – Real Estate):
Melissa's practice comprises commercial real estate finance and commercial mortgage securitization, where she represents debt funds, investment banks, insurance companies, and institutional lenders. Melissa recognizes that even the smallest detail of a transaction has the potential to derail the deal as a whole. As a result, she is appreciated for her ability to identify and resolve potential issues before they can evolve into obstructive problems. Melissa began her career working on a broad range of real estate transactions before moving her focus to real estate finance, and she is therefore able to see the many vantage points and perspectives of myriad deal constituents. She has experience in the origination and securitization of commercial loan structures, including mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, and bridge loans secured by all classes of commercial real estate. Melissa is admitted to practice in New Jersey and New York.
Andrew W. Homer (San Diego – Environmental Litigation):
Andrew represents clients in litigation, permitting, compliance counseling, and transactional support related to federal and state environmental laws and regulations. He handles high-value environmental litigation and enforcement actions for both institutional plaintiffs and defendants. Outside of litigation, Andrew also has significant experience with administrative proceedings, environmental review, project entitlements and approvals, and business transactions with environmental components. He maintains an active pro bono practice, and regularly represents indigent clients seeking asylum and/or other relief from removal from the United States. Earlier in his career, Andrew spent several years as in-house counsel for the largest investor-owned water utility in the United States. His combination of private practice and in-house experience helped him to develop a pragmatic approach to serving clients and solving problems. He is admitted to practice in California.
Martin Krolewski (New York – Litigation):
Marty litigates complex commercial matters in state and federal courts throughout the United States for domestic and foreign business clients in industries including banking/financial services, energy, retail, and manufacturing, among many others. Over his nearly two decades of practice, Marty has been involved in cases ranging in value and complexity from several hundred thousand dollars to billions of dollars. His substantive areas of law include contract disputes, bankruptcy and restructuring, environmental, trade secrets, white collar, antitrust, legal malpractice, fraud, employment, class actions, securities, and other business-related claims. He is experienced in all aspects and phases of litigation, including trials and trial preparation, discovery, including ESI-related issues, engaging in motion and appellate court practice, directing and participating in settlement negotiations, arbitrations and mediations, and conducting internal investigations. Marty is admitted to practice in New York state and federal courts.
Jennifer L. Norkus (Chicago – Corporate):
Jennifer represents clients primarily on mergers and acquisitions, finance, and general corporate matters. She has worked with clients in a wide range of industries, including transportation, manufacturing, technology, communications, energy, financial services, medical devices, and life sciences. She has advised both public and private companies in mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, joint ventures, and cross-border deals. Jennifer has advised issuers and investors in connection with debt and equity financing, ranging from early stage venture financing to more traditional private equity financing. She also counsels clients on commercial and governance matters, such as services agreements, supply agreements, consignments, and entity formation. Jennifer was recommended in US Legal 500 for her work in the M&A: Middle Market area, 2019-2020, and she was recognized as a Leading Lawyer in Illinois by Leading Lawyers. She is admitted to practice in Illinois.
Paul A. Rosenthal (New Jersey – Litigation):
Paul's practice is focused on defending public and private companies in complex commercial litigation matters, including consumer-oriented advertising, product liability and marketing-related claims, as well as advising on contract and privacy-related matters. He has a depth of experience assisting clients with consumer class actions and consolidated matters in state and federal courts, and as part of ADR processes. Paul is a Certified Information Privacy Professional/United States by the International Association of Privacy Professionals. He is also involved in pro bono activity, where he has submitted briefs and appeared before various immigration courts, state trial and appellate courts, and agency panels. Having worked previously in-house at a large, international consumer goods company, Paul has a valuable perspective and a first-hand appreciation of what business professionals and in-house counsel face on a daily basis, including what drives their decision-making process. Paul is admitted to practice in New Jersey and New York.
Robert Slack (Washington, D.C. – International Trade):
Rob represents clients in economic sanctions, export controls, and other trade compliance matters. Rob advises clients in a broad array of industries, including the financial, technology, energy, manufacturing, defense, and other sectors. He has significant experience conducting global investigations and audits, designing and implementing export and sanctions compliance programs tailored to clients' needs, and advising clients on compliance with U.S. sanctions, export, and other trade compliance rules. Rob was selected as an "Associate to Watch" by Chambers USA in the International Trade: Export Controls & Economic Sanctions area for 2017-2020. Prior to joining Kelley Drye as an associate, Rob was a law clerk with the firm and an export compliance analyst with Georgetown Economic Services, Kelley Drye's in-house economics and international trade consultancy. Rob is admitted to practice in the District of Columbia.
Whitney M. Smith (New Jersey – Litigation):
Whitney focuses on complex commercial litigation and consumer class action defense. Whitney frequently defends clients faced with claims under the Telephone Consumer Protection Act. She also regularly litigates contract, consumer protection, tort and state common law claims in state and federal courts. In addition to litigation, Whitney has experience representing clients in arbitrations, as well as in investigations before governmental and regulatory bodies. She regularly advises clients on litigation risk and strategy, as well as all facets of E-discovery. Having worked previously in-house at a multinational financial services corporation, Whitney is sensitive to clients' commercial and business needs and frequently advises them on how to proactively protect themselves from litigation risk. Whitney is admitted to practice in New Jersey and New York.
Deborah L. Bilotti, Melissa M. Brewer, Wendy A. Clarke, J. Bradford Currier, Levi M. Downing, Catherine E. James, Raxak Mahat, Donnelly L. McDowell, Anne-Marie Mitchell, Jennifer D. Raviele, Lauren S. Schlussel, and Nancy Archer Yanochik were promoted to special counsel.
