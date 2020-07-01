Kelley Drye Announces New Partners

Firm elects eight new partners, promotes twelve to special counsel

NEW YORK, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kelley Drye & Warren LLP is pleased to announce the election of eight new partners and the promotion of twelve attorneys to special counsel. Kimberly C. Carter, Melissa L. Gelade, Andrew W. Homer, Martin Krolewski, Jennifer L. Norkus, Paul A. Rosenthal, Robert Slack, and Whitney M. Smith will begin their tenure as partners effective July 1, 2020.

"This year's class of new partners is one of the largest in recent firm history and illustrates Kelley Drye's ongoing commitment to recognizing and developing talent from within our ranks," said Dana Rosenfeld, firm managing partner. "Each new partner embraces innovative approaches to client service, brings unique talents to the table, and has the legal skills that make us confident in their ability to serve our clients with distinction."

The newly elected Kelley Drye partners serve clients in the following areas:

Kimberly C. Carter (Los Angeles – Labor and Employment):

Kimberly focuses on a wide array of employment law matters, including defense of high-stakes single plaintiff litigation, wage and hour class action, and compliance counseling. She has extensive experience defending employers against claims of wage and hour violations, discrimination, harassment and retaliation, invasion of privacy, wrongful termination, and other employment-related torts and liabilities brought under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the American Disabilities Act, the Family Medical Leave Act, and other state and federal laws. Kimberly also regularly counsels clients on employment-related issues such as disability accommodations, protected leaves of absence, personnel policies, employee handbooks, and employee discipline and termination. Kimberly is admitted to practice in California and Florida.

Melissa L. Gelade (New Jersey – Real Estate):

Melissa's practice comprises commercial real estate finance and commercial mortgage securitization, where she represents debt funds, investment banks, insurance companies, and institutional lenders. Melissa recognizes that even the smallest detail of a transaction has the potential to derail the deal as a whole. As a result, she is appreciated for her ability to identify and resolve potential issues before they can evolve into obstructive problems. Melissa began her career working on a broad range of real estate transactions before moving her focus to real estate finance, and she is therefore able to see the many vantage points and perspectives of myriad deal constituents. She has experience in the origination and securitization of commercial loan structures, including mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, and bridge loans secured by all classes of commercial real estate. Melissa is admitted to practice in New Jersey and New York.

Andrew W. Homer (San Diego – Environmental Litigation):

Andrew represents clients in litigation, permitting, compliance counseling, and transactional support related to federal and state environmental laws and regulations. He handles high-value environmental litigation and enforcement actions for both institutional plaintiffs and defendants. Outside of litigation, Andrew also has significant experience with administrative proceedings, environmental review, project entitlements and approvals, and business transactions with environmental components. He maintains an active pro bono practice, and regularly represents indigent clients seeking asylum and/or other relief from removal from the United States. Earlier in his career, Andrew spent several years as in-house counsel for the largest investor-owned water utility in the United States. His combination of private practice and in-house experience helped him to develop a pragmatic approach to serving clients and solving problems. He is admitted to practice in California.