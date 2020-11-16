Kelley Kronenberg Expands into New Orleans with Addition of Partner Sean P. Sullivan

NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kelley Kronenberg, a multi-practice business law firm, announced the latest addition to their geographic footprint with the expansion into New Orleans, Louisiana. Seasoned insurance defense counselor and litigator Sean P. Sullivan also joins the firm as Partner and will lead the New Orleans office.

Driven by the expansion of the firm's business and client services within the insurance sector, the New Orleans location will be the firm's twelfth office. Throughout the years, Kelley Kronenberg has experienced significant growth in both its practice area offerings, total lawyer count, and overall firm growth. It has become one of the fastest growing law firms in Florida and in the US.

"Kelley Kronenberg is focused on the organic and strategic expansion of business services to most readily meet client demand. We will continue to invest in key practice areas and sectors, as it fuels our ongoing growth and revenue, in addition to adding key talent," said Principal Partner and Chief Executive Officer, Michael J. Fichtel.

Sullivan focuses his practice on first party insurance defense litigation, including coverage and bad faith litigation. He also has experience handling all matters in both state and federal courts. Sullivan is licensed to practice law in Alabama, Louisiana, Washington, US District Court for Eastern, Western and Middle District of Louisiana, US District Court for Eastern and Southern District of Texas, US District Court, Southern District of Alabama and the US District Court, Western District of Wisconsin.

ABOUT KELLEY KRONENBERG

Kelley Kronenberg has more than 175 lawyers, nearly 400 employees and 12 locations throughout Florida and the United States. Founded in 1980, the firm is one of the fastest-growing law firms in Florida and in the US. The firm serves all types and sizes of public and private companies, including small businesses and individuals nationwide. Kelley Kronenberg has been recognized for its excellence by many business and legal publications. For more information, visit www.kklaw.com.

