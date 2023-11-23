Kelli Bursey named chair of Oak Ridge Sitewide Institutional Review Board

Kelli Bursey has been named chair of the Oak Ridge Sitewide Institutional Review Board (ORSIRB), a federally mandated entity that oversees the protection of human subjects in research.

Kelli Bursey

Bursey is an ORAU health education specialist and project manager, a position she has held since 2008. She has also served as a member of the ORSIRB for 12 years.

Bursey’s areas of expertise include qualitative and quantitative research, formative research, and research and evaluation. She has worked with a wide range of audiences, government agencies and organizations in her capacity as a research and health communications expert.

Bursey earned a Master of Public Health degree from Morehouse School of Medicine in 2008. She has a bachelor’s degree in microbiology from the Ohio State University.

“I’m excited and honored to be taking over this position,” Bursey said in a news release. “I got involved with the ORSIRB 12 years ago because I wanted to become more knowledgeable for my co-workers and clients when we submit research, but I never imagined it would evolve to me becoming chair. I’m excited to bring awareness to our Human Subject Protection Program, which has been pretty siloed up to this point, and highlight our website (www.orau.org/orsirb) as well as the recent achievement of accreditation from the Association for the Accreditation of Human Research Protection Programs.”

The ORSIRB reviews and oversees research conducted at participating sites to assure that it meets ethical principles and complies with federal regulations. Facilities such as ORAU, Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Y-12 National Security Complex and other Department of Energy facilities fall under its purview.

