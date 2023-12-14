Kelliher School among 13 statewide recipients of Agricultural Literacy Grant

Dec. 13—KELLIHER — Kelliher School is among 13 Minnesota schools to receive grant funding from Minnesota Agriculture in the Classroom to provide more agricultural experiences for its students.

For a project titled, "Hatching Up Some Fun," science teacher Amy Mastin will receive an Agricultural Literacy Grant of up to $500. According to a release, the annual grant opportunity is designed to fund projects that support agriculture and food systems education efforts from kindergarten to high school across the state.

MAITC is a partnership between the Minnesota Department of Agriculture and the MAITC Foundation that seeks to increase agricultural literacy through K-12 education.

More information about the Ag Literacy Grants can be found at

minnesota.agclassroom.org.