Kelliher woman found guilty of falsely reporting police misconduct

Dec. 11—BEMIDJI — A Kelliher woman has been found guilty of falsely reporting police misconduct during her arrest in April.

According to a release from Beltrami County Sheriff Jason Riggs, on April 16, deputies responded to a child custody issue at a residence in Kelliher. While investigating the allegations, 38-year-old Lori Stangel, of Kelliher, became disorderly, screaming obscenities and trying to lunge at other parties.

Stangel was ultimately placed under arrest by deputies and removed from the house, where she "continued her disorderly actions," the release said. A search incident to arrest was conducted and Stangel was placed into a squad car to be transported to jail.

A search incident to arrest is conducted during an arrest to remove any weapons that the person being arrested might use to resist arrest or effect their escape.

"While en route to Bemidji, Stangel continued to yell vulgarities at the transporting deputy and requested medical attention," Riggs detailed in the release. "Stangel was brought to an ambulance, however, she refused their services. Once Stangel realized that she was being brought to jail, she started yelling allegations that she had been sexually assaulted by law enforcement during her arrest. Along with these allegations, Stangel continued with a barrage of vulgarities and threats toward the transporting deputy."

Once at the Beltrami County Jail, Stangel made a report to other law enforcement officers that she had been sexually assaulted during her arrest and wished for the arresting deputy to be charged.

"The entire incident was caught on body-worn camera and squad car camera, which was reviewed by the Beltrami County Sheriff's Administration and the Beltrami County Attorney's Office," the release said. "The review made it abundantly clear that Stangel's accusations were clearly false."

Stangel was charged with falsely reporting police misconduct, obstructing the legal process and disorderly conduct. She pled guilty to the disorderly conduct charge and not guilty to falsely reporting police misconduct and obstructing the legal process.

During a jury trial held during the week of Nov. 20, jurors were presented with witness testimony and were shown video footage of the incident. As a result of the trial, Stangel was found guilty of both charges on Nov. 22 and remanded into custody where she awaits sentencing, which is scheduled for Dec. 12.

"The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office would like to thank the Beltrami County Attorney's Office for their hard work prosecuting this case," Riggs said in the release. "All allegations of police misconduct are taken very seriously by the Beltrami County Sheriff's Office."