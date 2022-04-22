Kellogg Community College names Paul Watson II as interim president

The Kellogg Community College Board of Trustees has appointed Paul Watson II as interim president, effective immediately.

Watson, KCC's vice president of instruction since 2019, was unanimously appointed to the role Wednesday, according to a release. He succeeds Adrien Bennings, who had been president of KCC since 2020.

Bennings recently announced she had accepted a position as president of Portland Community College in Portland, Oregon.

Reflecting on his appointment, Watson said he's humbled by the opportunity.

“I am excited to lead KCC at a pivotal time in higher education and look forward to working with all constituents: our board, faculty, administrators, staff, community members and students to ensure that we continue to thrive and uphold our legacy as an exceptional institution of higher education,” Watson said in the release. “I look forward to our continued partnership towards the betterment of our students and community.”

Prior to joining KCC in 2019, Watson accumulated 20 years of teaching experience at the secondary and post-secondary levels and seven years of experience as an administrative leader in higher education.

Watson worked at the Pennsylvania College of Technology from 2011 to 2019 as a director, assistant dean and dean. Prior to that, he served as a high school math teacher in Jefferson, New York, and an assistant professor of mathematics at Houghton College in Houghton, New York.

“Dr. Watson has provided strong leadership to the instructional side of KCC during his employment. The Board looks forward to working with him to exceed the commitment we have made to our staff, students and community,” Board Chair Steve Claywell said in the release. “We are excited to write the next chapter at KCC and uphold our commitment to excellence on behalf of the premier educational institution that we are. We are Bruins.”

The board has yet to determine whether it will conduct a search for a permanent president, Eric Greene, KCC's vice president for strategy, relations and communications said Friday.

