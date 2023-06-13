Kellogg’s employee shoots, kills co-worker during fight outside plant, Georgia cops say

A man called 911 after he’s accused of shooting and killing his co-worker outside a Kellogg Bakery in Georgia, police said.

Officers arrived just after 10:45 p.m. Monday, June 12, after reports of a shooting at the plant in Rome, the city’s police department said in a news release.

There they found Keion Tyjuan Harper, 26, shot in the parking lot, police told WAGA. Medics attempted to save him, but he died from his injuries.

Investigators said his co-worker, Dekembe Devion Smith, 29, later called 911 and told them he shot Harper. The incident stemmed from a fight between the colleagues and escalated into gunfire, police said.

No other injuries were reported.

“We are deeply saddened by the situation and our thoughts are with family, friends and colleagues of the deceased,” a Kellogg’s spokesperson told McClatchy News in a statement. “We are fully cooperating with the police investigation into the incident.”

Authorities released few details but said the argument “had nothing to do with” work.

Smith was arrested on multiple charges including homicide, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, police said.

He remained in the Floyd County Jail without bond as of Tuesday, June 13, online records show.

Rome is about 70 miles northwest of downtown Atlanta.

