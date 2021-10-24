Kellogg’s faces $5 million lawsuit for not having enough strawberries in its Pop-Tarts

Bailey Schulz, USA TODAY
·2 min read

Kellogg’s strawberry-flavored Pop-Tarts need more strawberries, according to a lawsuit filed against the company in August.

A class-action lawsuit, filed by Anita Harris in the Southern District of Illinois, argues that the Kellogg Sales Company is misleading consumers by promoting the breakfast pastry’s strawberry filling in its labels and marketing, giving an impression that the fruit filling contains "a greater relative and absolute amount of strawberries than it does.”

In reality, the company’s “Frosted Strawberry Toaster Pastries” contain 2% or less of “dried strawberries, dried pears, dried apples” and “red 40,” according to its nutrition label.

Harris claims the Pop-Tarts “cannot provide a true strawberry taste” since it is overwhelmed by “significant amounts” of pears and apples, and says the red food coloring gives consumers “the false impression” that the pastries contain more strawberries.

The lawsuit said if Harris had known the truth, she would not have bought the Pop-Tarts.

► Pop-Tarts, Rice Krispies Treats, Cheez-I: Products contain preservative that may harm immune system, study says

“Whether a toaster pastry contains only strawberries or merely some strawberries ... is basic front label information consumers rely on when making quick decisions at the grocery store,” the lawsuit reads. “Strawberries are the Product’s characterizing ingredient ... (consumers) believe they are present in an amount greater than is the case."

The lawsuit compares Kellogg’s product to similar toaster pastries from other brands like Walmart’s Great Value and Dollar Tree’s Clover Valley. The competitors also offer “frosted strawberry” pastries but note that they are “Naturally & Artificially Flavored,” according to the lawsuit.

Kellogg’s did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The lawsuit goes on to cite the Illinois Consumer Fraud and Deceptive Business Practices Act, which says deceptive acts such as “false pretense, false promise, misrepresentation or the concealment, suppression or omission of any material fact” is unlawful.

Kellogg&#x002019;s &#x00201c;Frosted Strawberry Toaster Pastries&#x00201d;&#xa0;contain 2% or less of &#x00201c;dried strawberries, dried pears, dried apples&#x00201d; and &#x00201c;red 40.&#x00201d;
Kellogg’s “Frosted Strawberry Toaster Pastries” contain 2% or less of “dried strawberries, dried pears, dried apples” and “red 40.”

► Krispy Kreme BOGO: 'Krispy Skreme' offering Halloween-themed buy-one-get-one deal and freebie

Follow USA TODAY reporter Bailey Schulz on Twitter: @bailey_schulz.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Kellogg’s sued for not having enough strawberries in its Pop-Tarts

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • What is a prop gun and how can it kill someone? How the Alec Baldwin tragedy was possible

    An incident with a prop gun discharged by Alec Baldwin killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza. What is a prop gun?

  • U.S. administers nearly 412 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

    The United States has administered 411,963,025 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Friday morning and distributed 501,613,665 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Those figures are up from the 411,010,650 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Thursday out of 498,702,405 doses delivered. The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech , as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine.

  • Alec Baldwin shooting – live: Star's stunt double also accidentally fired live ammunition before tragedy occurred

    Set had experienced two prior accidental firearm discharges, anonymous worker claims

  • Xavier Townsend runs wild in Berkeley Prep win over Arch Manning, Newman

    Arch Manning was the draw for ESPN, but Iowa State commit Xavier Townsend ran wild in the Berkeley Prep win over Isidore Newman.

  • New Covid strain ‘could be more infectious’ than delta variant

    A new Covid variant that first emerged in July is under investigation by health officials after preliminary evidence revealed that it may spread faster than delta.

  • 'Nothing changed': Vaccinated but feeling at risk, some wonder when they’ll feel safe again

    For many people with weakened immune systems, vaccines have not offered the same degree of relief and return to normalcy as they have for those with no underlying health conditions.

  • CDC adds mental health disorders to list of conditions linked to higher risk of severe COVID-19. Here's why.

    The CDC added mental health disorders last week to the list of underlying medical conditions associated with a higher risk of severe COVID-19.

  • Exxon to close two Houston-area office towers after staff departures

    Exxon Mobil Corp plans to close two Houston-area office towers to consolidate staff in its main campus as it cuts costs following staff departures, the company said on Friday. Exxon announced last year a plan to reduce its global workforce by 14,000 people following a historical annual loss of $22.4 billion. Remaining workers at the two office buildings known as Hughes Landing, in The Woodlands (TX), will be relocated to the company's main Houston-area campus, Exxon spokesperson Casey Norton said.

  • This Retailer Is Paying a $2 Hourly Bonus to Employees Who Work Peak Days This Holiday Season

    Retailers are already busy preparing, as many consumers tend to spend and shop more during the weeks and months leading up to the holiday season. One retailer has already announced they will pay their employees extra during peak work days this holiday season. During the pandemic, many companies increased their starting wages or offered more incentives to attract good, loyal workers.

  • Justice Department Says It’s Cracking Down on ‘Modern’ Redlining

    (Bloomberg) -- The Justice Department will prioritize redlining investigations with Attorney General Merrick Garland pledging the crackdown on discriminatory lending would be unprecedented in its aggressiveness.Most Read from BloombergWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.One of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Coming Electric Car

  • Pain at the pump: California gas prices are sky high, with one town charging almost $8 a gallon

    Prices are so high — and consumers are so perplexed — that a Google search of "Why are gas prices going up?" has spiked this month.

  • U.S. Oil Hub Emptying to Levels Last Seen When Crude Cost $100

    (Bloomberg) -- Stockpiles at the biggest U.S. crude depot are quickly approaching critically low levels. The last time that happened, crude cost more than $100 a barrel.Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Forget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next Sum

  • A whole bunch of household essentials are about to get more expensive

    Makers of products such as Ben and Jerry's, Cheerios, and Pampers have all said that prices will keep increasing.

  • Trump's executive privilege claim in Capitol riot case gets Nov. 4 hearing

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A U.S. judge will consider on Nov. 4 former President Donald Trump's claim of executive privilege in response to a document request from a congressional panel investigating the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol. Trump on Monday sued the Jan. 6 Select Committee, alleging members made an illegal request for his White House records as part of their investigation. In a lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, Trump asserted that materials sought by the House of Representatives committee are covered by a legal doctrine known as executive privilege, which protects the confidentiality of some White House communications.

  • Exclusive-Italy woos Intel over multibillion-euro chip plant -sources

    Rome is drawing up an offer to try to convince Intel to invest billions of euros in an advanced chipmaking plant in Italy, as Germany emerges as frontrunner to land an even bigger megafactory planned by the U.S. company, three sources said. The plants would be part of a drive by the U.S. group to build cutting-edge manufacturing capacity in Europe to help avoid future supply shortages of the kind currently crippling the automotive industry in particular. Rome is already in talks with Intel about the potential investment, which according to preliminary estimates would be worth more than 4 billion euro ($4.7 billion), the sources who are involved in the discussions said.

  • The Most Important Social Security Chart You'll Ever See

    Future retirees need to be realistic about the role Social Security will play in supporting them. This problem is why the chart below is the most important Social Security chart you'll ever see. It also shows the average Social Security benefits retirees received in each of those years.

  • Wow Your Job Interviewer by Asking These 10 Questions

    At the end of a job interview, it's likely your interviewer will ask you if you have any questions for them -- and if you don't ask anything, this could be seen as a sign of disinterest. It's...

  • Are you ready to be part of the ‘Great Resignation’?

    A recent study found that 40% of American adults don’t have enough non-retirement savings to cover even one month of living expenses, and less than a quarter have liquid savings worth more than three months of their family income. While that timeframe can vary based upon your role, location, and industry, you need to be prepared to cover your living expenses for at least that amount of time—and preferably more.

  • Southwest Airlines CEO says unvaccinated employees won't lose their jobs, despite a federal mandate

    It marks a softening of Southwest's stance on COVID-19 vaccines. It said early October that staff must be fully vaccinated "to continue employment."

  • Ferlazzo case prompts questions about Pennsylvania cold case

    Ferlazzo case prompts questions about Pennsylvania cold case