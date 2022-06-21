Taking the next step in reshaping its business, iconic cereal producer Kellogg Co. (NYSE:K) announced on Tuesday morning it is splitting into three separate companies.

The 116-year-old companys board of directors approved a plan to spin off its North American cereal and plant-based foods divisions, which together accounted for 20% of Kelloggs revenue last year. The remaining business includes its snacks, noodles, international cereal and North American frozen breakfast brands.





In a statement, Chairman and CEO Steve Cahillane commented on Kelloggs successful journey of transformation to enhance performance and increase long-term shareholder value.

"These businesses all have significant standalone potential, and an enhanced focus will enable them to better direct their resources toward their distinct strategic priorities, he said. In turn, each business is expected to create more value for all stakeholders, and each is well positioned to build a new era of innovation and growth."

Following the announcement, shares of Kellogg were up 4.23% at around $70.40. Year to date, the stock has risen 6.63%.

Kellogg Shares Pop on Plans to Split Into 3 Companies

While the three companies have yet to be named, Kellogg did share its plan for each.

The proposed North American cereal company, which recorded sales of $2.4 billion last year, will encompass brands like Froot Loops, Frosted Flakes, Kashi and Rice Krispies. In the near term, it will focus on recovering from supply chain disruptions, regaining lost market share and expanding profit margins.

As for the plant-based division, Morningstar Farms will be its main brand. In 2021, it recorded revenue of around $340 million and Ebitda of roughly $50 million. The company also noted it is exploring further strategic alternatives, including a potential sale, for the business.

The remaining global snacking business, which generated $11.4 billion in revenue last year, will be composed of the Pringles, Cheez-It, Pop-Tarts, Kelloggs Rice Krispies Treats, Nutri-Grain and RXBar brands, among others. About 10% of the segments sales came from its noodle business in Africa, while another 10% is from its Eggo waffles and frozen breakfast brands. Cahillane told CNBC in an interview that the company will also be looking to expand its portfolio through acquisitions.

Proposed management teams for the two spinoffs will be announced by the first quarter of next year, while Cahillane will remain as CEO of the snacking company.

Headquarters for the three businesses will remain unchanged, with the cereal and plant-based food companies staying in Battle Creek, Michigan. The snacking company will keep its corporate headquarters in Chicago, but have another campus in Battle Creek.

The tax-free spinoffs are expected to be completed by the end of 2023. Shareholders will receive shares of the two spinoff companies on a pro-rata basis relative to their Kellogg holdings as of the record date for each transaction.

Based on the companys historical ratios, past financial performance and future earnings projections, the GF Value Line suggests the stock is fairly valued currently.

The GF Score of 77 out of 100 indicates Kellogg is likely to have average performance going forward, receiving high points for profitability, middling ranks for growth, financial strength and GF Value and a low grade for momentum.

Guru shareholders who are poised to benefit from the separation include Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio) Renaissance Technologies, Ray Dalio (Trades, Portfolio), Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio), Mark Hillman (Trades, Portfolio), Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio), John Hussman (Trades, Portfolio), Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio) and Mairs and Power (Trades, Portfolio).

