Kellogg's bringing back popular Cereal Straws after 12 years thanks to customer petition

Morgan Hines, USA TODAY
·1 min read

Kellogg's Cereal Straws are coming back by popular demand after more than a decade spent off store shelves, the company announced Thursday.

"Kellogg is answering superfans’ petition and social media pleas to bring back its iconic

Kellogg’s Cereal Straws," Kellogg said in a release shared with USA TODAY. "After a 12-year hiatus, the nostalgia-inducing Kellogg’s Cereal Straws are revived in two flavors: Kellogg’s Froot Loops and Kellogg’s Cocoa Krispies."

The move by the food giant came as a result of a 4-year-old petition created by Change.org user Hannah Wade.

Kellogg&#39;s Cereal Straws are back.
"Froot Loops Cereal Straws were discontinued in 2009," Wade wrote in the description of the petition. "People around the world seem to be nostalgic for this delicious treat from our childhood. Bringing back Fruit Loops Cereal Straws would bring joy to my generation and generations to come."

The petition had more than 81,000 signatures by Saturday afternoon — more than enough to grab the company's attention.

Kellogg's Cereal Straws will be available starting in October with a suggested price of $1 for five straws, $3 for 18 straws and $5 for 24 straws.

Coca-Cola, Kellogg, Campbell Soup: 3 dividend stocks that pay you more than PepsiCo

Grape-Nuts shortage coming to an end: Company giving away free cereal for a year, coupons through contest

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Kellogg's Cereal Straws coming back to shelves after 12 years in fall

