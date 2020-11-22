Kellogg's and Britvic attack plan to ban junk food ads online

A child eating a burger
A child eating a burger

Some of the UK's biggest food companies have attacked a plan that could see all online junk food advertising banned to tackle childhood obesity.

In a letter to the prime minister, bosses of firms including Britvic, Kellogg's and Mars said they supported government efforts to tackle obesity.

But they said the plans were "disproportionate" and lacked evidence.

The government has said it is determined to help children and families make "healthier choices".

It originally planned to ban online adverts and TV commercials for unhealthy foods that appeared before 9pm, but strengthened this in November.

The prime minister is said to have changed course after being hospitalised with Covid-19, something he links to being overweight.

The proposal, which is still under consultation, could usher in some of the toughest digital marketing restrictions in the world by the end of 2022.

Advertising for foods high in fat, salt or sugar would be banned from platforms such as Facebook, in paid search results on Google, in text promotions and in posts on platforms such as Twitter and Instagram.

'Family favourites'

But the letter, which has been signed by 800 food and drink manufacturers and 3,000 UK brands, says food companies have not been given enough time to submit detailed objections.

"The UK government is quite correctly committed to evidence-based policy making. However, the evidence base underpinning these proposals is lacking in both detail and efficacy," it says.

"Additionally, there is still no agreed definition of which foods the government is including in these proposals.

"They are so broad they even capture family favourites from chocolate to peanut butter to sausage rolls."

A Twister ad
Unilever said it would stop marketing ice cream to children earlier this year

The government estimates children aged under 16 were exposed to 15 billion junk food adverts online in 2019, versus 700 million two years earlier.

But in the letter, firms said advertisers could use sophisticated online tools to aim their advertisements at adult audiences, not children.

'Healthier choices'

It also voiced concern about plans to police how producers described their products on their own websites and social media channels, saying this would disproportionately impact smaller businesses - which make up 96% of the industry.

"Is it really the government's intention that a local wedding cake business, for example, would not be able to share product details on its Instagram account in order to grow its sales?" the letter said.

The food and drink industry is the largest manufacturing sector in the UK, worth more than £28bn to the economy and employing almost 500,000 people.

Unveiling plans for the ban earlier this month, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said: "I am determined to help parents, children and families in the UK make healthier choices about what they eat.

"We know children spend more time online. Parents want to be reassured they are not being exposed to adverts promoting unhealthy foods, which can affect habits for life."

    England’s national lockdown will end on Dec 2 but be replaced by a new harsher three-tier system, Boris Johnson will announce on Monday. More areas will be placed into the higher tiers than before the lockdown after warnings from Sage scientists that the previous levels of restrictions were not strong enough and a tougher regional approach was needed. The Telegraph can also reveal that everywhere from factories and offices to towns and cities will be blitzed with mass testing if cases start to rise, under plans to be set out this week. The news came as it emerged that: People are set to be given “freedom passes” to allow them to live as normal a life as possible – as long as they have two negative coronavirus tests a week, under a plan to get the country back to normal next year. Passport makers are in talks with the Government to provide travellers with secure certificates to prove they are not carrying coronavirus. One in four people said they would break rules to see family and friends on Christmas Day, polling has found. The Prime Minister’s “Covid winter plan” is expected to place more areas into the higher tiers to ensure further restrictions are not needed. While some local measures will be similar to those in the previous system, some tiers will be strengthened to safeguard the gains made during the national lockdown. On Saturday night it emerged that the 10pm curfew for restaurants and pubs - which has been severely criticised by Tory MPs - is likely to be extended to 11pm when the tiers are published on Monday. Final details will be signed off at a meeting of the Cabinet on Sunday. Details of the new tougher tiers system, which comes into force on Dec 3, will be announced on Monday, with the final decision on which areas are in which tiers on Thursday. The plan will set out how people will be able to spend their Christmas, but ministers have made clear that the festive season will be different to normal, with some restrictions expected to remain in place. Ministers will decide which areas are moved into different tiers at the last possible moment, when they have access to the latest information on the virus’s reproductive rate, its prevalence and incidence in the population, and whether infections are increasing or declining.