Kelly Armstrong shares his plan to fight for another term

TechCrunch

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's X account has been hacked, a spokesperson confirmed with TechCrunch on Tuesday afternoon. The post, shown in a screenshot below, was up for about 30 minutes, causing a number of news outlets and online personalities to report that the SEC granted approval for the highly anticipated spot bitcoin ETFs. On Wednesday, an SEC spokesperson told TechCrunch that it's investigating the matter with its Office of the Inspector General and the FBI, adding that the "unauthorized content" was "not drafted or created by the SEC."