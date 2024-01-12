Kelly Armstrong shares his plan to fight for another term
Going to college is an opportunity to be independent and develop good financial habits. We looked at the best credit cards for students to help you find the right one.
One day after reversing himself and refusing a request by former President Donald Trump’s lawyers to let him speak during closing arguments in his New York financial fraud trial, Judge Arthur Engoron reverses himself once again.
CES 2024 is in full swing in Las Vegas. For the birder with an unlimited budget, Swarovski unveiled the AX Visio 10x32: a $4,799 pair of AI-powered binoculars. The binoculars use AI to help you quickly identify more than 9,000 birds and other species, as well as provide the ability to take photos and videos of your discoveries to share.
The 3-in-1 moisturizer, color corrector and sunscreen is just what dry winter skin craves: 'Nothing makes my skin look as good, so it's all I use now,' says a shopper.
Some parents use leashes for kids who are prone to running off. Here’s what experts recommend.
CES 2024 had the usual flying cars and other far-off technologies. But the show's best stuff is coming to today's cars, and soon, via AI and OTA updates.
This No. 1 bestselling invention has more than 48,000 shoppers raving about its clutter-clearing virtues.
Hertz is selling 20,000 EVs and using some of the proceeds to buy gas-powered vehicles. The company cited demand concerns and higher expenses linked to EV repairs for the decision.
Nick Saban's players praised him. His opponents praised him. Shedeur Sanders started recruiting.
We got a quick demo of how ChatGPT will work with Volkswagen's cars.
OpenAI rolled out a store for custom GPTs and a new small business ChatGPT subscription tier on Wednesday. The GPT Store gives developers and users alike the chance to share and profit from their custom versions of the viral chatbot.
Sony shared its upcoming PlayStation Plus free games for January on Wednesday. Headlining this month’s batch are Capcom’s 2019 Resident Evil 2 remake and the Borderlands spinoff Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.
Just over two years ago, Netflix announced it would enter a new business: gaming. Amid a mobile gaming market dominated by free-to-play and ad-supported business models, Netflix's plan was to make its games free without ads or in-app purchases. In 2023, Netflix Games downloads increased by over 180% year-over-year, according to estimates from market intelligence firm Sensor Tower.
Money managers got the green light Wednesday to launch 11 spot bitcoin ETFs roughly 24 hours after a fake social media post triggered chaos in the crypto world.
The deal is the largest in NBA history by total value.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's X account has been hacked, a spokesperson confirmed with TechCrunch on Tuesday afternoon. The post, shown in a screenshot below, was up for about 30 minutes, causing a number of news outlets and online personalities to report that the SEC granted approval for the highly anticipated spot bitcoin ETFs. On Wednesday, an SEC spokesperson told TechCrunch that it's investigating the matter with its Office of the Inspector General and the FBI, adding that the "unauthorized content" was "not drafted or created by the SEC."
The U.S. Federal Trade Commission has banned the data broker X-Mode Social from sharing or selling users’ sensitive location data, the federal regulator said Tuesday. The first of its kind settlement prohibits X-Mode, now known as Outlogic, from sharing and selling users' sensitive information to others. The settlement will also require the data broker to delete or destroy all the location data it previously collected, along with any products produced from this data, unless the company obtains consumer consent or ensures the data has been de-identified.
The feature is coming to the Ford Mustang Mach-E and F-150 Lightning soon.
Elon Musk has been detailing his vision for X's, formerly Twitter's, transformation into an "everything app," including payments, creator tools, shopping and more, since acquiring the social network over a year ago. In an announcement today, X shared its roadmap for the year ahead, which will include AI-powered experiences and the launch of peer-to-peer payments, among other initiatives. While Musk's time frames to launch products don't always hold up, X has been moving forward to acquire the necessary licenses to handle payment processing over the past several months.
Parallel Learning is solving that problem with a teletherapy platform that partners with school districts to create individualized plans for each student. Meant for kids in grades K through 12, Parallel announced today it has raised a new addition of $6.125 million, led by Rethink Impact, a fund that focuses on female and non-binary founders. This will entail hiring providers who are licensed in each new state where Parallel will operate.