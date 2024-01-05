Kelly Ayotte gets NH governor endorsement from Ruth Griffin of Portsmouth

NASHUA — Kelly Ayotte, Republican candidate for governor of New Hampshire, announced she has received the endorsement of Ruth Griffin of Portsmouth, a longtime party stalwart in the state.

Griffin is a former state representative, state senator and 20-year member of the Executive Council. Ayotte is a former U.S. senator and was New Hampshire's first female attorney general.

“Kelly Ayotte has been a lifelong friend and associate," Griffin said in a prepared statement released by the Ayotte campaign. "I trust her for New Hampshire without any hesitation. Kelly has the backbone and lots of strength behind her to get the job done.”

Kelly Ayotte, left, hugs Portsmouth's Ruth Griffin in Portsmouth during a 2010 campaign event in Portsmouth. Ayotte was running for the U.S. Senate at the time and won the election.

Ayotte returned the compliment.

“Ruth Griffin is one of New Hampshire’s most accomplished leaders and a true treasure of our state. She embodies the spirit of New Hampshire and is a testament to our state’s dedication to public service,” Ayotte said in a prepared statement. “I’m honored to have Ruth’s support and I am forever grateful for her wisdom and mentorship. I look forward to continuing Ruth’s work to make New Hampshire the best place to live in the country.”

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Kelly Ayotte gets NH governor endorsement from Ruth Griffin