Kelly Clarkson And Ali Wong Got Candid About Being Working Moms Who Travel On The Job, And Fans Are Calling It Kelly's Best Interview Yet

Big global money managers got rid of a high volume of Chinese equities in recent days, while adding U.S. energy shares to portfolios at a near-record pace, according to a Goldman Sachs report. Managers decided to sell Chinese equities amid heightened geopolitical tensions between the world's second largest economy and the United States. "As concerns heightened around geopolitics, Chinese equities were net sold for the first time in a month, driven by risk unwinds with long sales outpacing short covers," Goldman Sachs said, adding investors had sold both offshore and onshore shares.