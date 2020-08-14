Kelly Clarkson claps back at troll's claim that her marriage failed because she works too hard

Kelly Clarkson hasn't directly addressed the reports of her split from husband Brandon Blackstock, but when someone on Twitter said the talk show host's busy work schedule is the reason the marriage failed, the singer quickly clapped back.

"Now Kelly is taking Simon's place...no wonder her marriage didn't work...surprise she has time for her kids," the person wrote in a now-deleted tweet, referring to Kelly filling in for Simon Cowell on "America's Got Talent" while he recuperates from a very serious injury sustained in a e-bike accident.

The Twitter user added, "Not the good old country girl we fell in love with...it's all about Kelly being on TV...and no one else...no tears for her...but for her kids."

PHOTO: Brandon Blackstock and Kelly Clarkson attend the 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on Jan. 12, 2020 in Santa Monica, Calif. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images, FILE)

Clarkson's response to this?

"Wow. Shaming a woman who has a great work ethic, is a great mom, and who steps up and fills in when a friends asks for a favor because that’s actually what 'good old country girls' do," the Grammy-winning singer replied.

"This can’t be who you are deep down," she continued. "I have more faith in your heart. Aim higher please."

Wow. Shaming a woman who has a great work ethic, is a great mom, and who steps up and fills in when a friends asks for a favor because that’s actually what “good old country girls” do.... this can’t be who you are deep down. I have more faith in your heart. Aim higher please ❤️ https://t.co/FrWtlqdMbY — Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) August 13, 2020

Fans then rallied around Clarkson, calling the person a bot and telling the "Piece by Piece" singer that she doesn't have to explain herself to anyone.

One fan even pointed out, "If you were a man, they wouldn't be saying that. And that's the unfortunate truth."

