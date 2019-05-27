Kelly Clarkson nearly face-plants on Indy 500 red carpet in sky-high heels

Kelly Clarkson was really hoping a moment like this didn't happen.

"The Voice" coach, 37, nearly took a tumble at the Indy 500 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday before her performance of "The Star-Spangled Banner."

A social media video captured by Zoe Minton shows Clarkson's right ankle buckle in her black platform heels while she was walking down a red carpet. She nearly fell forward before catching herself and recovering like a champ.

Clarkson raised both hands in the air and bowed to assure everyone that she was OK. She took to Twitter hours later to make light of her near face-plant.

Related: Kelly Clarkson's son is unaware that she's famous

"Best part of my day is always revealing to people that might not know how utterly not cool I am," Clarkson tweeted, adding many crying-laughing emojis and noting that the carpet hid a crack.

The "UglyDolls" actress paired her sky-high Yves Saint Laurent heels with a patriotic-themed dress from Temperley London for her national anthem performance. Thankfully, there were no further incidents.

This marks the third time Clarkson has sung "The Star-Spangled Banner" at the greatest spectacle in racing, following last year's performance and a 2011 duet with Seal.

🤣🤣🤣🤣 best part of my day is always revealing to people that might not know how utterly not cool I am. That damn crack was hidden by the carpet man! #Indy500 https://t.co/ukYBf0acZQ — Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) May 26, 2019

After poking fun at her own klutziness, the star also took time to slam a troll who bashed Chevel Shepherd, Season 15 winner of "The Voice," mistakenly thinking it was Clarkson singing "God Bless America" at the event.

"I didn’t actually sing that song today but the 16 yr old girl that did, nailed it," Clarkson tweeted in response to the Twitter user's complaint that Shepherd's version was overly stylized. "Also, think about the fact that U signed in online & took the time 2 drag a 16 yr old girl."

Billboard Music Awards: Host Kelly Clarkson reminds everyone she's a killer singer

I didn’t actually sing that song today but the 16 yr old girl that did, nailed it. Also, think about the fact that U signed in online & took the time 2 drag a 16 yr old girl. Really think about it because Ur showing the worst side of U & I have faith that you’re cooler than this. https://t.co/dAEhl4MamV — Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) May 26, 2019

Sunday's performance was one of Clarkson's first since having her appendix removed after hosting the Billboard Music Awards earlier this month.

"Bye bye appendix," she tweeted on May 2, adding the hashtag: #TheShowMustGoOn.

Appendicitis, near falls – nothing appears to keep Clarkson down.

Contributing: David Lindquist, The Indianapolis Star

Previously: Kelly Clarkson is 'feeling awesome' after appendectomy following Billboard Music Awards

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Kelly Clarkson nearly face-plants on Indy 500 red carpet in sky-high heels