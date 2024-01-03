Kelly Clarkson is opening up about her weight loss in a new interview.

The superstar singer and talk show host told People for its cover story, out this week, that she has been prioritizing exercise and eating healthy now, less than a year after moving cross-country from Los Angeles to New York City.

"Walking in the city is quite the workout," Clarkson said, adding that she has also embraced other wellness trends, including infrared saunas and cold plunges.

PHOTO: Kelly Clarkson appears on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show,' Nov. 15, 2023. (Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

MORE: Kelly Clarkson opens up about decision to go on antidepressants amid divorce

"I eat a healthy mix," Clarkson continued. "I dropped weight because I've been listening to my doctor -- a couple years I didn't."

Clarkson said she focuses on eating a protein-rich diet these days, a recommendation from her doctor, but she does leave wiggle room for the occasional treat.

"[Ninety] percent of the time I'm really good at it because a protein diet is good for me anyway," she said. "I'm a Texas girl, so I like meat – sorry, vegetarians in the world!"

"But I still splurge," Clarkson added. "The other night I had a frozen yogurt with my daughter, and it was magical."

MORE: Kelly Clarkson releases new song featuring her daughter River Rose: Listen here

Protein is often a key part of a healthy and balanced diet, such as the Mediterranean diet, ranked the best diet of 2024 for the seventh year in a row by U.S. New and World Report.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's 2020-2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans, most adults should include a variety of proteins within their diets, including eggs, lean meats, legumes (like beans and peas), nuts and seafood, in order to maintain a healthy weight.

Kelly Clarkson opens up about weight loss: 'I've been listening to my doctor' originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com