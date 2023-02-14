Kelly Clarkson Recreated Tom Brady's Viral Thirst Trap At The NFL Honors And Boy, Did The Football Bros Look Shocked
That is one shocked-looking audience...
Tom Brady called the term thirst trap "millennial verbiage" and explained he "didn't even quite know what that meant" after he posted that viral pic of him in his underwear. Here's what he shared.
Tom Brady celebrated his love for his kids on his first Valentine's Day as a single dad
Brady posted a photo of himself posing in an unmade bed in nothing but his Brady brand underwear last week to finish out a promise
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are celebrating their first Valentine's Day since their divorce, but that didn't stop the exes from posting all about love on social media.
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are celebrating Valentine's Day in their own special ways this year since their divorce. The 45-year-old retired football player took to his Instagram Story on Tuesday to share a quote from Sadhguru, a spiritual guru, about the meaning of love, which read in part: "Love is not a transaction; it is a certain exuberance and sweetness of emotion." Tom also posted multiple pics to his story of his three children. Gisele showed love for her furry friends this V-Day.
