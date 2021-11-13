Kelly guilty of voluntary manslaughter in 2019 Santa Fe stabbing

Nov. 13—A Santa Fe jury has convicted Jonathan Kelly, 63, of voluntary manslaughter in connection with the 2019 stabbing death of Robert Barela.

Kelly had been charged with second-degree murder in the case — in which he was accused of killing 51-year-old Barela during a fight that broke out after they'd been drinking with Barela's girlfriend at Kelly's apartment on Lopez Street — but jurors found him not guilty of that charge and instead convicted him of the lesser count of manslaughter.

Deputy District Attorney Haley Murphy commented on the case in an email sent by a spokeswoman: "The difference between these charges is whether there was 'sufficient provocation' that led to the stabbing. The verdict reflects that the jury found that there was sufficient provocation but that the Defendant did not act in self-defense."

Reports at the time of the stabbing said Kelly told police Barela had pulled a knife on him, and he'd grabbed Barela's hand and twisted it. He used Barela's knife to stab the man.

Barela's body was found outside Kelly's apartment building.

Kelly refused to come out of his apartment when police arrived, reports said; crisis negotiators spent hours trying to coax him out before they entered his unit and found him unconscious. Police said they believed Kelly had taken "a large amount of prescription medications," and he was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Kelly's trial began Nov. 2 and lasted four days. His attorney, Brad Kerwin, said jurors deliberated for about four hours before reaching a verdict. He said his client has not yet decided if he'll appeal the conviction.

Voluntary manslaughter carries a maximum penalty of six years. Second-degree murder has a potential penalty of 15 years in prison.

"The District Attorney's Office is grateful to the jury for their service and thoughtful verdict after receiving many pieces of evidence and the testimony of over a dozen witnesses, including an eyewitness, Mr. Barela's longtime girlfriend, " Murphy wrote in the email.