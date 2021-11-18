Kelly Jaderborg: Club's youth diversion program focuses on prevention, intervention

The Boys & Girls Club of Watertown’s diversion program works in tandem with the state of South Dakota and Codington County to support juvenile diversion alternative services.

Through her role as diversion coordinator, Brooke Reidburn enhances the juvenile justice services in Codington County and provides consistent and reliable solutions for youth. She promotes collaboration between juvenile court officials in Codington County, probation agencies, the state’s attorney’s office, schools and other youth advocates.

The goal is to prevent or divert youth involvement in the juvenile justice system. Reidburn focuses on prevention and intervention for youth engaging in behaviors putting them at risk for justice system involvement.

Teen Court is a diversion program through the states attorney’s office with which the youth have an opportunity to take responsibility for the things they have done without the side effect of the juvenile court system. Going before a jury of their peers, Teen Court gives the defendant a chance to serve as a contributing and constructive member of the community. Local attorneys volunteer their time as judges.

Trained teenage volunteers and returning defendants make up the Teen Court team.

Those involved work to create a legal and binding sentence for the defendant based on the principles of restorative justice: What harm has been done? Who has been harmed? What can be done to repair the harm?

The program is always seeking youth volunteers to serve as jury members, defense or prosecution. Adult volunteers are also needed to serve as a bailiff, judge, courtroom security and jury room mediator. No experience is necessary. Contact Reidburn to find out more about these Teen Court volunteer opportunities.

Kelly Jaderborg is director of development for the Boys and Girls Club of Watertown.

This article originally appeared on Watertown Public Opinion: Boys and Girls Club column youth diversion program focus is prevention