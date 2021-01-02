Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, Profiting Off Pandemic Pain, Are the Ugly Faces of GOP Corruption

Margaret Carlson
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos Getty
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos Getty

Would you vote for a senator who sold a stock likely to tank after getting a senators-only briefing on a coming pandemic? How about one who told you the pandemic was no big deal while buying shares in a company that sells body bags?

Both Republican incumbents in Georgia’s crucial runoffs, that will determine which party controls the U.S. Senate, were investigated this year for allegedly engaging in pandemic-related insider trading.

The two are the Senate’s wealthiest member, Kelly Loeffler, appointed in 2019 and running for a full term of her own, and its seventh wealthiest member, David Perdue, a businessman sued for wage theft and discrimination while losing $150 million in two years as CEO of Dollar General.

Sen. Kelly Loeffler Dumped Millions in Stock After Coronavirus Briefing

After the notorious briefing, Loeffler, who joined Trump in dismissing the pandemic, and her husband, who almost never trades to avoid conflict with his job as chair of the Intercontinental Stock Exchange, made 27 trades worth between $1.2 and $3.1 million that helped them weather the virus-triggered crash. On the same day, Perdue began accumulating $825,000 worth of stock in DuPont, a company that makes personal protective equipment and body bags, and sold an equal amount of other stocks in over a hundred other transactions. He’d already raised eyebrows when as a member of the Senate’s cybersecurity subcommittee, he promoted FireEye, a cybersecurity firm in which he held $250,000 worth of stock, a fraction of his 2,596 trades since joining the Senate. It makes you wonder when he has time to legislate and why Martha Stewart, who prepared the country to bake sourdough bread as a hedge against insanity, will be remembered for going to jail over one trade.

Bill Barr’s Justice Department and the Senate Ethics Committee, so-called, both ended their investigations into the suspiciously timed trades. The only investigation for insider trading that remains open just happens to be against a senator who’s retired.

But while Washington has turned a blind eye, Georgians have not. During the Republican primary, the candidate Trump backed, former Rep. Doug Collins, said he was “sickened” by Loeffler “profiting off the pain” of COVID victims. Whenever it comes up, Loeffler talks about her humble beginnings growing soybeans. In the general election, Perdue’s opponent, Democrat Jon Ossoff, got off the ground when he ripped through the accusations at their first debate and Perdue just stared ahead, speechless. Rather than endure that again, there’s been an empty podium at subsequent debates where Perdue would be if he could muster a defense.

On Monday, the final day of campaigning, President-elect Biden will try to help get Democrats Ossoff and Raphael Warnock over the top while President Trump, taking time from his exhausting schedule of golfing, pardoning his friends and pushing through the most federal executions since 1896, will try to un-depress turnout after two months of bitter complaints about how Georgia’s Republican officials supposedly allowed Biden to steal the election from him. The charge was supported by little more than a purported eyewitness found by Rudy Giuliani who was actually a temp who wiped down computer screens for one day at one polling place. Weeks of Trump telling voters the “system is rigged,” GOP strategist Frank Luntz told Fox, is having “a debilitating impact on whether his people will vote.” He’s right. Why bother if a gremlin named Roy Raffensberger—the Republican Secretary of State’s imaginary brother in Trump’s warped mind—is going to eat your ballot?

On New Year’s Eve in the pouring rain, early voters in Cobb County were standing in a line two football fields long telling reporters they would be staying for a long as it took to vote. It’s a race that will decide whether Mitch McConnell remains majority leader or lives out what’s likely his last term under the thumb of Chuck Schumer, and if the pandemic some profited from will finally be treated like the threat to the country it is.

Sen. David Perdue Says His Perfectly Timed Stock Trades Are Completely Innocent

Perdue and Leoffler got off for now. Of course they did. The legislation supposed to stop insider trading largely sets up disclosure rules that do little to stop inside trading since members of Congress are by definition insiders. That’s so obvious that uber-capitalist Republican Sen. John Cornyn said that the only way to deal with the problem is to prohibit members from trading stocks altogether.

Or to send those that game the system packing. Nothing gets a senator’s attention like a colleague paying a price for forgetting why he’s there.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!

Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

Latest Stories

  • Meet the 1st Black woman to lead a White House press briefing

    The first time a Black woman served as the main voice of the presidency came in 1991, when Judy Smith stepped behind the podium as a deputy press secretary for President George H.W. Bush.

  • Skeptical Lindsey Graham suggests GOP Electoral College challenge is 'a political dodge'

    Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) was one of the more notable names, along with Sens. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) and Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), who were absent from the list of GOP senators planning to object to the Electoral College certification next week. On Sunday, Graham addressed his colleagues' decision and didn't seem convinced it was the right move.While not as forceful in his criticism as Sens. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.), Mitt Romney (R-Utah), and Ben Sasse (R-Neb.), Graham said it appears the call for an investigation into unfounded allegations of widespread voter fraud is "more of a political dodge than an effective remedy" to the situation, especially at such a late stage.The senator said he looks forward to hearing the arguments from his colleagues, including Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) and Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), among others, adding that he'll "listen closely," but "they have a high bar to clear." For Graham to be convinced it's worth challenging President-elect Joe Biden's victory, Republican lawmakers will need to provide evidence of their charges of voter fraud, as well as proof that state and federal courts should have acted on election fraud claims and that those actions could have changed the outcome of the presidential election in certain states. > They will also need to show that the failure to take corrective action in addressing election fraud changed the outcome of these states' votes and ultimately the outcome of the election.> > -- Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 3, 2021More stories from theweek.com It didn't even take an hour into the 117th Congress for drama to unfold on the House floor Fears rise over Indonesia's Jurassic Park Pelosi secures 4th term as House speaker

  • Trump’s phone call with Georgia elections chief is impeachable by Democrats’ standards

    Analysis: Outgoing president’s phone call shows he did not learn single lesson from impeachment, writes US political correspondent Griffin Connolly

  • Islamic State claims responsibility for attack on Pakistan's Shi'ite Hazara minority that kills 11

    Islamic State claimed responsibility for an attack on Sunday that killed 11 miners from Pakistan’s minority Shi’ite Hazaras in Baluchistan province. The attack took place early on Sunday morning in the Mach area of Bolan district around 100 kms southeast of Baluchistan's capital Quetta, killing the miners who were in a shared residential room near the coal mine where they worked, officials said. “The throats of all coal miners have been slit, after their hands were tied behind their backs and (they were) blind folded,” a security official told Reuters, requesting anonymity as he is not allowed to speak to media.

  • Businessman and family die when plane hits Michigan house

    A small plane flying from Georgia crashed into a house in southeastern Michigan, killing the pilot and two family members. The victims were David S. Compo, the former president of the Home Builders Association of Southeastern Michigan, his wife Michele and their son Dawson, the association said in a news release. The Federal Aviation Administration said a single-engine Piper PA-24 Comanche crashed in a residential area at 3:47 p.m. Saturday, roughly half a mile from Oakland Southwest Airport, according to preliminary information.

  • Inflatable costume could be behind Covid outbreak at California hospital

    At least 43 staff members tested positive for the virus after a staff member wore an inflatable costume on Christmas to cheer up patients.

  • Pelosi supporters 'a little nervous' about House speaker vote but believe enough lawmakers will be present

    With the 117th Congress set to be sworn in Sunday, some Democrats are feeling "a little nervous" about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's (D-Calif.) chances of retaining the gavel, Rep. Filemon (D-Texas) told The Hill. The concern is over whether enough lawmakers will actually show up to give her the required majority of those present and voting. If they do, she's on track to win as expected.Filemon said the worries stem from the coronavirus pandemic, and Democrats are hoping no one falls ill before the vote. Reps. Gwen Moore (D-Wisc.) and Rick Larsen (D-Wash.) tested positive for COVID-19 in late December, though Larsen is out of quarantine. And although it's unclear, it sounds as if Moore will be free from isolation as well, with Jake Sherman reporting that 221 out of the 222 Democratic members of the new House are expected to be present. Rep. Alcee Hastings (D-Fla.), who is being treated for pancreatic cancer, will not be at the Capitol.> NEWS on Dem attendance. Alcee Hastings, an ailing Florida Dem, is not going to make it to the speaker vote today. Jamie Raskin, who recently lost his son, is going to make it. > > Democrats believe they’ll have 221 present today. > > Pelosi needs a majority of present and voting> > — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) January 3, 2021If there are indeed 221 Democrats on hand, as well as all 211 Republicans, Pelosi could only afford to have four Democrats vote for someone else, The Hill notes. While there may be a few Democrats who don't back Pelosi, they may vote "present" which essentially renders them absent and would not be counted against the final tally, likely allowing her to capture the majority. There's also no guarantee every Republican will be there."I think she'll win," Rep. Stephen Lynch (D-Mass.) said of Pelosi. "But I'm just not sure how she gets there." Read more at The Hill.More stories from theweek.com It didn't even take an hour into the 117th Congress for drama to unfold on the House floor Skeptical Lindsey Graham suggests GOP Electoral College challenge is 'a political dodge' Fears rise over Indonesia's Jurassic Park

  • Thousands of National Guard Troops Prepare to Support Biden's Inauguration

    So far, commands from nearly 30 states have pledged to support what has become a huge tradition for the citizen soldiers.

  • U.S. may cut some Moderna vaccine doses in half to speed rollout, official says

    The U.S. government is considering giving some people half the dose of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine in order to speed vaccinations, a federal official said on Sunday. Moncef Slaoui, head of Operation Warp Speed, the federal vaccine program, said on CBS' "Face the Nation" that officials were in talks with Moderna and the Food and Drug Administration about the idea.

  • Pastor killed, two other people injured in Texas church shooting

    The shooting occurred Sunday morning at Starrville Methodist Church, about 100 miles east of Dallas.

  • U.S. officials are reportedly privately worried Russia stole blueprints for U.S. blackout restoration

    In public, American officials have said they do not believe Russia's SVR intelligence agency "pierced" classified systems and stole sensitive communications and plans during an alleged cyberattack on what may have been hundreds of networks in the United States, The New York Times reports. But privately, per the Times, those same officials reportedly say they still aren't sure exactly what was or was not taken.There are concerns that the SVR — which the U.S. intelligence agency and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo are confident was behind the breach, despite President Trump suggesting China may have been involved instead of Moscow — was able to get its hands on delicate, albeit unclassified information from victims like the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. For example, it's reportedly possible the hackers accessed Black Start, the detailed technical blueprints for how the U.S. would restore power if there was a major blackout. If that was indeed the case, Russia would theoretically have a list of systems it could target to keep power from turning back on.The Times report sheds more light on the cyberattack, which may not be fully understood for months or even years. Some of the revelations include the fact that the hack appears to have been much broader in scope than originally thought and that the hackers "managed their intrusion from servers inside" the U.S. by "exploiting legal prohibitions on the National Security Agency." Read more at The New York Times.More stories from theweek.com It didn't even take an hour into the 117th Congress for drama to unfold on the House floor Skeptical Lindsey Graham suggests GOP Electoral College challenge is 'a political dodge' Fears rise over Indonesia's Jurassic Park

  • 'Traitors and patriots': Republican push to keep Trump in power seems doomed

    * Senators decline to defend electoral college ploy on TV * Democrats and GOP leaders to block gambit aimed at party base * Trump pressed Georgia Republican to overturn Biden victoryAll 12 Republican senators who have pledged not to ratify the electoral college results on Wednesday, and thereby refuse to confirm Joe Biden’s resounding victory over Donald Trump in the presidential election, declined to defend their move on television, a CNN host said on Sunday.“It all recalls what Ulysses S Grant once wrote in 1861,” Jake Tapper said on State of the Union, before quoting a letter the union general wrote at the outset of a civil war he won before becoming president himself: ‘There are [but] two parties now: traitors and patriots.’“How would you describe the parties today?” Tapper asked.The attempt to overturn Trump’s defeat seems doomed, a piece of political theatre mounted by party grandees eager to court supporters loyal to the president before, in some cases, mounting their own runs for the White House.Nonetheless on Saturday Ted Cruz of Texas and Ron Johnson of Wisconsin led 11 senators and senators-elect in calling for “an emergency 10-day audit” of results in states where the president claims electoral fraud, despite failing to provide evidence and repeatedly losing in court.The senators followed Josh Hawley of Missouri – like Cruz thought likely to run for president in 2024 – in pledging to object to the electoral college result. A majority of House Republicans are also expected to object, after staging a Saturday call with Trump to plan their own moves.Democrats control the House and senior Senate Republicans are opposed to the attempt to disenfranchise millions – many of them African Americans in swing states – seemingly guaranteeing the attempt will fail. Nonetheless, Vice-President Mike Pence, who will preside over the ratification, welcomed the move by Cruz and others.A spokesman for Biden, Michael Gwin, said: “This stunt won’t change the fact that President-elect Biden will be sworn in on 20 January, and these baseless claims have already been examined and dismissed by Trump’s own attorney general, dozens of courts, and election officials from both parties.”Mitt Romney, the 2012 Republican nominee now a senator from Utah, said: “The egregious ploy to reject electors may enhance the political ambition of some, but dangerously threatens our democratic republic.“…More Americans participated in this election than ever before, and they made their choice. President Trump’s lawyers made their case before scores of courts; in every instance, they failed.“…Adding to this ill-conceived endeavour by some in Congress is the president’s call for his supporters to come to the Capitol on the day when this matter is to be debated and decided. This has the predictable potential to lead to disruption, and worse.”Encouraged by Trump, far-right groups including the Proud Boys are expected to gather in Washington on Wednesday.On Sunday Romney – and fellow Republicans Lisa Murkowski (Alaska), Susan Collins (Maine) and Bill Cassidy (Louisiana) – was part of a bipartisan group of 10 senators who rejected attempts to overturn the election. On Saturday Pat Toomey, a Republican from Pennsylvania, a battleground state, also registered his opposition.Hawley responded by decrying “shameless personal attacks”.Georgia, where Trump refuses to accept defeat, goes to the polls in vital Senate runoffs on Tuesday. Stacey Abrams, a former gubernatorial candidate there, told ABC’s This Week: “It’s always dangerous to undermine the integrity of elections without evidence.”The Democrat lost her 2018 race to Brian Kemp, a Republican who ran his own election as secretary of state. Abrams refused to concede. Asked about Republican claims Trump’s objection is no different, she said: “Well, it’s not simply different circumstances. It’s apples and bowling balls.“I pointed out that there were a series of actions taken that impeded the ability of voters to cast their ballots. And in almost every one of those circumstances the courts agreed, as did the state legislature.”By contrast, she said, “President Trump has lost every single one of his challenges in the state of Georgia and he has no evidence.”The Washington Post reported that it had obtained a tape of an “extraordinary hour-long call” on Saturday, in which Trump pressed Georgia secretary of state Brad Raffensperger to overturn Biden’s victory.“The people of Georgia are angry, the people in the country are angry,” Trump said. “And there’s nothing wrong with saying, you know, um, that you’ve recalculated.”Raffensperger said: “Well, Mr President, the challenge that you have is, the data you have is wrong.”Trump said: “So look. All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have. Because we won the state.”Trump acknowledged the call, tweeting that Raffensperger “was unwilling, or unable, to answer questions such as the ‘ballots under table’ scam, ballot destruction, out of state ‘voters’, dead voters, and more. He has no clue!”Last week, Ben Sasse of Nebraska issued a stinging rebuke of Hawley, saying: “Adults don’t point a loaded gun at the heart of legitimate self-government.”“We have a deep cancer in American politics,” Sasse added. “Both Republicans and Democrats are growing more distrustful of the basic processes and procedures.”The senators who followed Hawley made the same point, pointing to polling. On Sunday, Johnson said they were acting “to protect” democracy.Such arguments are in bad faith – blame for public distrust weighs heaviest by far on the White House and its allies. To Johnson’s insistence that “tens of millions” believe the election was “stolen”, NBC Meet the Press host Chuck Todd suggested he “look in the mirror” if he wanted to work out why.Todd then cut Johnson short, saying: “You don’t get to make these allegations that haven’t been proven true.”On CNN, Tapper played remarks by Hawley from January, during Trump’s impeachment.“The consequences to the republic of overturning an election because you don’t like the result,” Hawley said, “and because you believe that that election was somehow corrupted, when in fact, the evidence shows that it was not … that’s an interesting approach. I think it’s crazy, frankly.”

  • Japan considers declaring COVID-19 emergency

    Japan is considering issuing a new emergency declaration to tackle the country’s record surge in COVID-19 cases. The head of Japan’s pandemic response on Saturday said the government needs to consult with health experts before deciding on another declaration. As an interim measure, Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nakamura said restaurants and karaoke parlors in the Tokyo area would be asked to close at 8 PM, businesses serving alcohol - 7 PM. All this in response to a meeting he held earlier Saturday with the governors of Tokyo and three neighboring prefectures. The governors urged a new state of emergency declaration. Tokyo raised its COVID-19 alert level to its highest notch on December 17. On Thursday, new infections in the capital rose to a record 1,337 cases, and the country set a record with more than 4500 new cases. But Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has so far resisted calls to reinstate a national state of emergency.

  • U.S. distributes over 13.07 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines; 4.2 million administered -CDC

    The tally of vaccine doses distributed and the number of people who received the first dose are for both Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, vaccines as of 9:00 a.m. ET on Saturday, the agency said. According to the tally posted on Dec. 30, the agency had administered 2,794,588 first doses of the vaccines and distributed 12,409,050 doses. A total of 2,217,025 vaccine doses were distributed for use on long-term care facilities and 282,740 people in the facilities got their first dose, the agency said.

  • South African Covid variant could be resistant to vaccine, expert warns

    The coronavirus variant circulating in South Africa could be resistant to the vaccine, a leading expert has suggested but stressed that it could take just six weeks to develop a new jab if one was needed. Sir John Bell, regius professor of Medicine at the University of Oxford, said his "gut feeling" was that the vaccines already on stream would be effective against the new UK strain, which was first identified in Kent. But he added: "I don't know about the South African strain – I think that's a big question mark." South Africa was put into lockdown last week after President Cyril Ramaphosa said the new variant, 501.V2, appeared to be "more contagious" than the virus that circulated in the first wave. Matt Hancock, the Health Secretary, said on December 23 that two cases of the South African strain had been identified in the UK. The cases and their contacts were quarantined, and the Government placed strict restrictions on travel from South Africa.

  • Father arrested in Mexico for beating 3 sons to death

    A man has been arrested in northern Mexico for allegedly beating to death his three sons in order to get back at the children’s mother, prosecutors said Sunday. The prosecutors' office in the northern state of Sonora said Sunday the boys were aged 3, 7 and 8. The suspect apparently fled to Sonora, but was quickly detained there and returned to Hidalgo to face charges.

  • In a scathing statement, former GOP House Speaker Paul Ryan said Republican attempts to reject Electoral College vote were 'anti-democratic and anti-conservative'

    "If states wish to reform their processes for future elections, that is their prerogative. But Joe Biden's victory is entirely legitimate," Ryan said.

  • Australia's largest state reports zero COVID cases, urges thousands to get tested

    Australia's most populous state New South Wales (NSW) on Monday reported zero local coronavirus cases for the first time in nearly three weeks, as Sydney battled multiple outbreaks and authorities urged tens of thousands of people to get tested. NSW daily testing numbers have dropped to around 20,000 in the last two days from a peak of about 70,000 recorded on Christmas Day, Dec. 25. The overwhelming majority of tests are in the state capital Sydney.

  • Britons living in EU countries barred from returning in post-Brexit residency row

    Britons living in EU countries have been barred from returning to them after Christmas in a post-Brexit row over residency. People trying to return to Spain and Italy after their Christmas holidays were either turned back on arrival or barred from getting on to flights after being told that their pre-Brexit "green cards" were not valid for entry. The problems began on Saturday when border officials at airports in Madrid and Barcelona refused to recognise the documents despite declarations by the Spanish and Italian governments that they should be treated as valid for entry. Instead, border officials insisted they would not allow entry to anyone without a new post Brexit photo-ID card, which most British residents have applied for but have yet to receive. As a result, British passengers were turned back on arrival on at least two flights to Barcelona and had to return to the UK. Passengers on one flight from Newcastle had to fly back without their baggage, which was left at the airport. The problems spiralled when airlines also started refusing to fly resident Britons back to Spain or Italy without the new post-Brexit foreign identity card. Airlines can be fined if they allow people to fly to a country without the right documentation. At least nine people were prevented from boarding a BA/Iberia flight from Heathrow to Madrid on Saturday night despite having pre-Brexit "green cards". One of them, Patricia Moody, a 69-year-old retiree living in the southern Spanish town of Zurgena, said: "Throughout all the months of negotiating Brexit, we were always assured that nothing would change for us." Referring to the airlines and authorities in both countries, she added: "It's horrendous, and we are suffering because of their incompetence." A further 30 people were blocked from flying to Pisa from Manchester on Saturday. They included Dr Caitlin Procter, a professor at the European University Institute in Florence.

  • Honduran migrant gives birth on Mexico-US border bridge

    Mexican authorities said Sunday that a Honduran woman gave birth on the Mexican side of the border bridge linking Matamoros to Brownsville, Texas. The woman was apparently trying to reach the U.S. side, but felt unsteady when she got there and was helped by pedestrians on the Mexican side waiting to cross. Mexico’s National Immigration Institute said the incident occurred Saturday afternoon on the Ignacio Zaragoza border bridge, also known as “Los Tomates.”