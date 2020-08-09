Kelly Osbourne is making everyone do a double-take after sharing a series of selfies on Instagram and letting the world in on her weight loss journey.

MORE: Kelly Osbourne Loses 70 Pounds By Hula Hooping

Last week, the former reality star shared a photo of herself with the caption, "Today I'm feeling #Gucci."

MORE: Miranda Lambert reflects on past year, her weight loss journey

In the comments, Mama Mai, mom of Jeannie Mai, co-host of "The Real," commented on Osbourne's weight loss. Osbourne replied back and confirmed how much she's shed and said, "That's right Mamma Mai I lost 85 lbs since I last saw you. Can you believe it?"

On her Instagram story Saturday evening, Osbourne also updated her followers that she's dropped to a size 26 in jeans, which is a size 2 in the U.S. "Yes… I'm bragging because I worked hard and it feels good!!!" she wrote.

PHOTO: Kelly Osbourne attends adidas 'Prouder': A Fat Tony Project in aid of the Albert Kennedy Trust at Heni Gallery Soho on July 3, 2018 in London. (Dave Benett/Getty Images)

In January, Osbourne vowed in an Instagram post that 2020 was going to be "the year of me," when she would finally start putting herself first.

MORE: This couple lost 80 pounds combined during quarantine

And it's certainly paid off for the star, who's received nothing but positive feedback from fans and other celebrities.

MORE: Adele reveals new looks in birthday post thanking front-line workers

Kelly Osbourne is 'feeling Gucci' after losing 85 pounds originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com