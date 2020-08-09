Kelly Osbourne is making everyone do a double-take after sharing a series of selfies on Instagram and letting the world in on her weight loss journey.
Last week, the former reality star shared a photo of herself with the caption, "Today I'm feeling #Gucci."
A post shared by Kelly Osbourne (@kellyosbourne) on Aug 3, 2020 at 11:24am PDT
In the comments, Mama Mai, mom of Jeannie Mai, co-host of "The Real," commented on Osbourne's weight loss. Osbourne replied back and confirmed how much she's shed and said, "That's right Mamma Mai I lost 85 lbs since I last saw you. Can you believe it?"
On her Instagram story Saturday evening, Osbourne also updated her followers that she's dropped to a size 26 in jeans, which is a size 2 in the U.S. "Yes… I'm bragging because I worked hard and it feels good!!!" she wrote.
In January, Osbourne vowed in an Instagram post that 2020 was going to be "the year of me," when she would finally start putting herself first.
A post shared by Kelly Osbourne (@kellyosbourne) on Dec 31, 2019 at 10:27am PST
And it's certainly paid off for the star, who's received nothing but positive feedback from fans and other celebrities.
A post shared by Kelly Osbourne (@kellyosbourne) on Aug 6, 2020 at 2:44pm PDT
Kelly Osbourne is 'feeling Gucci' after losing 85 pounds originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com