    Kelly Osbourne is 'feeling Gucci' after losing 85 pounds

    ANGELINE JANE BERNABE and KATIE HOWE

    Kelly Osbourne is making everyone do a double-take after sharing a series of selfies on Instagram and letting the world in on her weight loss journey.

    Last week, the former reality star shared a photo of herself with the caption, "Today I'm feeling #Gucci."

    In the comments, Mama Mai, mom of Jeannie Mai, co-host of "The Real," commented on Osbourne's weight loss. Osbourne replied back and confirmed how much she's shed and said, "That's right Mamma Mai I lost 85 lbs since I last saw you. Can you believe it?"

    On her Instagram story Saturday evening, Osbourne also updated her followers that she's dropped to a size 26 in jeans, which is a size 2 in the U.S. "Yes… I'm bragging because I worked hard and it feels good!!!" she wrote.

    PHOTO: Kelly Osbourne attends adidas 'Prouder': A Fat Tony Project in aid of the Albert Kennedy Trust at Heni Gallery Soho on July 3, 2018 in London. (Dave Benett/Getty Images)
    PHOTO: Kelly Osbourne attends adidas 'Prouder': A Fat Tony Project in aid of the Albert Kennedy Trust at Heni Gallery Soho on July 3, 2018 in London. (Dave Benett/Getty Images)

    In January, Osbourne vowed in an Instagram post that 2020 was going to be "the year of me," when she would finally start putting herself first.

    And it's certainly paid off for the star, who's received nothing but positive feedback from fans and other celebrities.

