Kelly Partners Group Holdings (ASX:KPG) Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (ASX:KPG) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Thus, you can purchase Kelly Partners Group Holdings' shares before the 17th of February in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 28th of February.

The company's next dividend payment will be AU$0.0036 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of AU$0.071 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Kelly Partners Group Holdings has a trailing yield of approximately 1.3% on its current stock price of A$5.3. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Kelly Partners Group Holdings's dividend is reliable and sustainable. As a result, readers should always check whether Kelly Partners Group Holdings has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Kelly Partners Group Holdings paid out a comfortable 45% of its profit last year. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Luckily it paid out just 22% of its free cash flow last year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. For this reason, we're glad to see Kelly Partners Group Holdings's earnings per share have risen 11% per annum over the last five years. Earnings per share have been growing rapidly and the company is retaining a majority of its earnings within the business. Fast-growing businesses that are reinvesting heavily are enticing from a dividend perspective, especially since they can often increase the payout ratio later.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the last four years, Kelly Partners Group Holdings has lifted its dividend by approximately 15% a year on average. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

To Sum It Up

Is Kelly Partners Group Holdings an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? We love that Kelly Partners Group Holdings is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. These characteristics suggest the company is reinvesting in growing its business, while the conservative payout ratio also implies a reduced risk of the dividend being cut in the future. Overall we think this is an attractive combination and worthy of further research.

In light of that, while Kelly Partners Group Holdings has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. For example - Kelly Partners Group Holdings has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

