Kelly Partners Group Holdings' (ASX:KPG) Dividend Will Be A$0.0156

The board of Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (ASX:KPG) has announced that it will pay a dividend of A$0.0156 per share on the 30th of September. This payment means the dividend yield will be 1.9%, which is below the average for the industry.

While the dividend yield is important for income investors, it is also important to consider any large share price moves, as this will generally outweigh any gains from distributions. Investors will be pleased to see that Kelly Partners Group Holdings' stock price has increased by 40% in the last 3 months, which is good for shareholders and can also explain a decrease in the dividend yield.

Kelly Partners Group Holdings' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

It would be nice for the yield to be higher, but we should also check if higher levels of dividend payment would be sustainable. The last dividend was quite easily covered by Kelly Partners Group Holdings' earnings. This indicates that a lot of the earnings are being reinvested into the business, with the aim of fueling growth.

If the trend of the last few years continues, EPS will grow by 35.6% over the next 12 months. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 48% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

The dividend's track record has been pretty solid, but with only 5 years of history we want to see a few more years of history before making any solid conclusions. Since 2017, the dividend has gone from A$0.04 total annually to A$0.0948. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 19% a year over that time. We're not overly excited about the relatively short history of dividend payments, however the dividend is growing at a nice rate and we might take a closer look.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. We are encouraged to see that Kelly Partners Group Holdings has grown earnings per share at 36% per year over the past five years. The company's earnings per share has grown rapidly in recent years, and it has a good balance between reinvesting and paying dividends to shareholders, so we think that Kelly Partners Group Holdings could prove to be a strong dividend payer.

Story continues

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 2 warning signs for Kelly Partners Group Holdings that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

