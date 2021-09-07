Kelly Partners Group Holdings' (ASX:KPG) investors will be pleased with their strong 224% return over the last year

When you buy shares in a company, there is always a risk that the price drops to zero. On the other hand, if you find a high quality business to buy (at the right price) you can more than double your money! For example, the Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (ASX:KPG) share price has soared 214% in the last 1 year. Most would be very happy with that, especially in just one year! It's also good to see the share price up 23% over the last quarter. Also impressive, the stock is up 185% over three years, making long term shareholders happy, too.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 1 year and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the last year Kelly Partners Group Holdings grew its earnings per share (EPS) by 23%. This EPS growth is significantly lower than the 214% increase in the share price. This indicates that the market is now more optimistic about the stock.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Kelly Partners Group Holdings' earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. In the case of Kelly Partners Group Holdings, it has a TSR of 224% for the last 1 year. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

Pleasingly, Kelly Partners Group Holdings' total shareholder return last year was 224%. That includes the value of the dividend. That's better than the annualized TSR of 49% over the last three years. The improving returns to shareholders suggests the stock is becoming more popular with time. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Kelly Partners Group Holdings better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Kelly Partners Group Holdings .

