Kelly Partners Group Holdings' (ASX:KPG) three-year earnings growth trails the 75% YoY shareholder returns

We think that it's fair to say that the possibility of finding fantastic multi-year winners is what motivates many investors. You won't get it right every time, but when you do, the returns can be truly splendid. For example, the Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (ASX:KPG) share price is up a whopping 375% in the last three years, a handsome return for long term holders. And in the last month, the share price has gained 22%.

The past week has proven to be lucrative for Kelly Partners Group Holdings investors, so let's see if fundamentals drove the company's three-year performance.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Kelly Partners Group Holdings was able to grow its EPS at 3.1% per year over three years, sending the share price higher. In comparison, the 68% per year gain in the share price outpaces the EPS growth. This indicates that the market is feeling more optimistic on the stock, after the last few years of progress. That's not necessarily surprising considering the three-year track record of earnings growth.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Kelly Partners Group Holdings' earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for Kelly Partners Group Holdings the TSR over the last 3 years was 433%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Kelly Partners Group Holdings has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 25% in the last twelve months. That's including the dividend. Having said that, the five-year TSR of 33% a year, is even better. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks, for example - Kelly Partners Group Holdings has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on AU exchanges.

