Kelly primary challenger off ballot after failing to submit enough valid signatures

Republican Tim Kramer, who had hoped to challenge U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly in the April 23 primary, has been removed from the ballot by a Pittsburgh judge for failing to file a sufficient number of valid signatures on his nomination petitions.

Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court Judge Michael H. Wojcik ordered the Pennsylvania Secretary of the Commonwealth to strike Kramer's name from the 16th Congressional District race against seven-term incumbent Kelly after three Erie County residents claimed Kramer lacked the 1,000 signatures needed to run.

On Feb. 20, the final day to file objections to nomination petitions, plaintiffs Randolph Brewer Sr., John Beuchert and Peter Mitchell II claimed that of the 1,235 signatures submitted, "at least" 329 were defective, including 153 names of individuals who were either not registered to vote, registered to vote but not as Republicans, not registered to vote at the address they provided on the petition, or did not reside in the 16th Congressional District. Another 67 signature lines did not have complete information at the time they were signed and 23 signatures were duplicates.

A hearing had been scheduled for Tuesday morning in front of Wojcik, but was canceled when, hours earlier, the objectors and candidate filed a joint stipulation required by the court in which Kramer acknowledged lacking the 1,000 valid signatures needed to be placed on the ballot.

The court had ordered that the objectors meet with Kramer or his representative, a court stenographer and a Statewide Uniform Registry of Electors System operator to review the contested signatures at least 24 hours before the hearing in order to potentially narrow the number of challenged signatures on which the court would be asked to rule.

Kramer, a 39-year-old resident of Forestville, Butler County, had alerted his supporters of the ballot challenge in a Feb. 23 memo, saying his campaign lacked the money to hire a legal team to contest the objectors' claims.

"To challenge this, to fight the establishment, it is financially costly," Kramer wrote, noting that the objectors all had ties to either Kelly's congressional or campaign staffs. "We will have to put up thousands of dollars. As it sits, this is purely a grassroots campaign. We do not have any paid staff. We do not have any paid media personnel, paid political consultants or paid advisors. We simply have a group of volunteers that are ready for a change."

On Tuesday, in a statement to the Erie Times-News, Kramer said he's disappointed by the outcome.

"Our main goal was always to give the voters in this district a choice and a voice at the ballot box," he said. "Unfortunately, we fell just short of that goal. Currently, we are exploring all other options available to still give voters in this district a voice and a choice."

Without a GOP challenger, Kelly is virtually guaranteed his party's nomination and will advance to the general election. Fairview native Preston Nouri is running unopposed for the Democratic nomination.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Kramer thrown off Republican primary ballot in bid to unseat Kelly