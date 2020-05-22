Kelly Ripa celebrates son's NYU graduation and more celebrity parents honoring their kids

To say this is an unusual year for high school and college graduates would be an understatement.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, traditional graduation ceremonies across the United States have all but become a distant memory. Schools closed their doors as the country went into lockdown, robbing seniors of their final semester and all the milestones associated with it.

While there are plenty of virtual graduation ceremonies happening this month, some celebrity parents are taking to social media to honor their children who are part of the class of 2020.

Kelly Ripa, for one, is thrilled for son Michael Consuelos' graduation from New York University. The "Live with Kelly and Ryan" co-host shared a photo on Friday to celebrate.

"And just like that you graduated college," she captioned it. "MJC, the joy and pride you have brought our family is indescribable. I love you with all my heart."

Mark Consuelos shared the same family photo, captioning his post: "We are so proud of you. #quarentinegraduation2020 we know it’s not what we all expected but we are so grateful to be all together on what I know must seem like the longest family trip ever..."

Ripa recently opened up on her talk show about how she had wanted more for her 22-year-old son Michael.

"He's one of these very uniquely special kids, he's just been kind his entire life and he's such a good person, a hard worker, that I wanted some big event celebrating him," she said. "And he, in typical Michael fashion, said, 'Well, it's not a big deal. As long as I still get my degree, it's fine.'"

Ripa also shared a throwback of what appears to be Michael's high school graduation, writing, "2016 four years passed in the blink of an eye and today you take your final final exam in college. Congratulations Michael! You're a virtual graduate. Literally!"

Pierce Brosnan

Pierce Brosnan couldn't contain being a proud father for son Dylan Brosnan's graduation from the University of Southern California.

"Go forth into this new world and make it your own," the "GoldenEye" actor wrote alongside a slideshow of photos, including some of Dylan with his mom, Keely Shaye Smith. "Be fearless, courageous and generous. Love, Dad."

Julianne Moore

Julianne Moore shared that her son, Caleb Freundlich, graduated from Davidson College in an Instagram post on May 17. "We could not be prouder of everything he has accomplished these last 4 years - graduating with honors, playing for @davidsonbasketball and getting into grad school," she wrote. "We are heartbroken that we cannot celebrate him today in the way that he deserves."

The "Still Alice" actress is also mom to daughter Liv Freundlich with husband Bart Freundlich.

Heather Locklear

"Melrose Place" actress Heather Locklear took to Instagram on May 8 to honor her "baby" daughter with ex Richie Sambora, Ava Elizabeth, for graduating from Loyola Marymount University.

