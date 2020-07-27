Kelly Ripa pays tribute to Regis Philbin on 'Live' after his death at age 88

Kelly Ripa honored former "Live" co-host Regis Philbin on Monday's episode alongside current co-host Ryan Seacrest.

Ripa, who co-hosted with Philbin for more than a decade, started the show by remembering her late friend, who died Saturday of natural causes at the age of 88.

MORE: Legendary television host Regis Philbin dead at 88

“As people get older, you always know that certain things are inevitable, and passing away is one of those things, but Regis is one of the people that we all believed would somehow figure out a way around the inevitable," she added, getting teary-eyed. "It was not in the cards, I suppose.”

When news broke over the weekend of the "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?" host's death, Ripa and Seacrest released a statement about him on the show's official social media channel.

"We are beyond saddened to learn about the loss of Regis Philbin. He was the ultimate class act, bringing his laughter and joy into our homes everyday on Live for more than 23 years," the tweet read. "We were beyond lucky to have him as a mentor in our careers and aspire everyday to fill his shoes on the show. We send our deepest love and condolences to his family and hope they can find some comfort in knowing he left the world a better place."

The team behind "Live" also paid tribute to their friend, remembering him as a national treasure.

MORE: Olivia de Havilland, last living star of 'Gone With the Wind,' dead at 104

"Our hearts are broken to learn the news about Regis’ passing," they said. "Regis originated 'Live' as a local New York broadcast back in 1983, and for more than 28 years he poured his heart and soul into the show. Many of the members of our staff began their careers at “Live” with Regis, and were lucky enough to learn from a master broadcaster. Our hearts go out to Joy and his family."

"Live," which began as "The Morning Show" with Philbin and Cyndy Garvey from 1983 until 1988, rose to prominence when Kathie Lee Gifford joined Philbin as co-host. The duo were TV partners from 1988 until 2000 with Ripa joining the following year. After Philbin retired in 2011, Michael Strahan joined one year later as Ripa's new co-host. After he departed in 2016, Seacrest took over as Ripa's new co-host.

Kelly Ripa pays tribute to Regis Philbin on 'Live' after his death at age 88 originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com