Kelly Ripa says she’s ‘so grateful’ Mark Consuelos took a topless photo of her on their honeymoon

Kelly Ripa has very fond memories of her honeymoon.

On Wednesday’s episode of "Live with Kelly and Ryan," the host expressed her gratitude for a very special photo her husband Mark Consuelos took of her after they said "I do" in 1996.

The 51-year-old said the candid snapshot was taken by her spouse, also 51, while she was napping sans bikini top.

"I did go topless on my honeymoon, and I’m so grateful – I’m so, so grateful," Ripa said.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos filming a steamy episode of "All My Children" in 1995. Getty Images

Back then, though, Ripa said she wasn’t exactly jumping for joy over the risqué photo.

"I was like, ‘How could you take that photo of me? The man at the Fotomat saw me naked!’" she recalled. "And Mark’s like, ‘Yeah, OK, because he’s zoning in on your …’"

These days, Ripa is singing a different tune. The star insisted that the pic is a throwback relic she happily treasures.

"Do you know that I often rifle through the shoebox and go, ‘Well just remember! It used to look like this!’" she said.

Kelly Ripa said she won't be appearing at a nude beach anytime soon. John Parra/WireImage

When co-host Ryan Seacrest asked Ripa if she would visit a nude beach, her response was clear.

"No, no – eww," said Ripa. "Let me state on behalf of everyone who has ever seen me naked: Eww."

Ripa and Consuelos are parents to three children: Joaquin, 19; Lola, 21; and Michael, 25. Earlier this week, Ripa described how she and Conseulos recently embarked on a parents-only vacation.

"This is our first vacation in 25 years without children and parents," Ripa told Seacrest, 47. "It's usually us, with the kids or … kit and caboodle. So Mark and I were like, 'What are we going to do without the kids?' And the kids were like, 'What are you going to do without us? We're your whole lives.' And I was like, 'Wrong again, kids.'"

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos share three children. Maury Phillips/Getty Images for Los Angeles LGBT Center

"As it turns out, we had the time of our lives," Ripa continued. "There was some work involved in this trip, but that's not what we were doing. We just went rock climbing. We went to the Amangiri [resort] out in Utah. It is luxury. It's like the kind of trip we would take without kids."

Ripa and Consuelos met on the set of "All My Children." They celebrated their 26th anniversary May 1.