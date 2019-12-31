Kelly Ripa shares family photos from past New Year's Eve celebrations originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

Kelly Ripa is reflecting on 2019 -- and the years that came before.

In an Instagram post Tuesday, Ripa shared a photo from her family's 2019 Christmas card, as well as images from past New Year's Eve celebrations.

Among others, the pictures feature Ripa and her husband, actor Mark Consuelos, along with their three children Michael, Lola, and Joaquin.

"Feliz Año Nuevo from the ghosts of New Years present and past! #2020," she captioned it.

This has been a busy year for the Consuelos family. In June, 18-year-old Lola graduated from high school, and three months later, she joined her older brother Michael, 22, at New York University. Sixteen-year-old Joaquin is still living at home, but Ripa has said that he's her easiest child.

"I hope my other kids are not watching this but they're not. Here's what: third kid is the best kid," she said on her show in July. "They sleep, they do their homework, they pick their crap up off the floor. ... They just know they've got to give you a break."