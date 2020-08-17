In March, Kelly Ripa gave everyone a glimpse of her gray roots watch amid COVID-19 stay-at-home orders. Now, she's back with an update that feels relatable for many.

"Perhaps this meme is a week old at this point… but does that really compare to these roots?," Ripa questioned in a funny Instagram post alongside a monthly update of her gray roots progression from January to September.

The "Live with Kelly and Ryan" host continued, "My version of the #2020Calendar is just...real…."

Ripa's 2020 Challenge post has generated tons of feedback, with more than 48,000 likes and loads of comments.

MORE: Top stylists offer tips and techniques for touching up hair color at home

"The grey with your eyes is amazing. Stopped coloring in October. Feel the most 'me' I ever have," one Instagrammer wrote. Another questioned, "Are you saying you can't get someone to come to your home to do your hair? I would think at this point as long as you and your stylist wear a mask you should be fine."

Fans were quick to respond to queries from Ripa's gray hair journey, and one person responded, "she is being safe which is super smart!! I wish more people would be like her!!!"

Ripa's post was a fun play off the 2020 Challenge which other celebrities have been getting in on as well to illustrate what this past year has been like.

Reese Witherspoon was an early adopter of the challenge posting a series of photos from her various past roles and a caption that simply reads "yup."

MORE: Kelly Ripa's daughter on what her mom should stop doing on Instagram

Oprah Winfrey, Goldie Hawn and several others are beginning to get in on the challenge with their renditions of quarantine life as well.

Kelly Ripa shares funny photos of her gray roots through quarantine originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com