Kelly Ripa shares her list of coronavirus-related dos and don'ts

Kelly Ripa shared a list of dos and don'ts that she's been adhering to during the worldwide novel coronavirus pandemic, including "it's OK to feel scared," and "it is not ok to hoard toilet paper."

In an Instagram post Monday, Ripa wrote that she decided to post the list because "it struck a chord," though she acknowledged others might not agree.

She also shared her list in a conversation with her "Live With Kelly and Ryan" co-host Ryan Seacrest, who broadcast their show from home.

"I’m sure you have your own," she wrote.

More than 367,000 people around the world have been diagnosed with the COVID-19 virus, including more than 41,500 in the United States, according to Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, and the pandemic is accelerating, World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said. Nearly every country has reported cases, he announced Monday.

"It took 67 days from the first reported case to reach the first 100,000 cases. Eleven days for the second 100,000 and just four days for the third 100,000," he said.

