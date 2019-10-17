Kelly Ripa shows off makeup-free selfie originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

Kelly Ripa is taking a walk on the blonder side, and she's doing it is a bare-faced beauty.

On Wednesday, she posted a photo on Instagram with little to no makeup alongside her hairstylist Ryan Trygstad.

"Blondish. A new series maybe? Coming this fall to #abc," Ripa wrote in her caption.

Since posting, the "Live with Kelly and Ryan" host has received over 51,000 likes on her post.

Many people responded to Ripa's caption saying how happy they would be to watch her "Blondish" show.

"Your stylist is so handsome, I'd watch Blondish," one person wrote.

Another chimed in saying, "A Queen undergoing maintenance. We Live."

While we are used to seeing Ripa in full glam, this actually isn't the first time she has posted a makeup-free photo.

In September, she posted an adorable picture hugging her daughter allowing her natural beauty to shine through.