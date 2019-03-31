Kelly Ripa wishes happy birthday to 'finest' husband Mark Consuelos in a sweet tribute

Kelly Ripa is wishing a happy birthday to the "finest man" she knows: husband Mark Consuelos.

The "Live With Kelly and Ryan" co-host, 48, took to Instagram Saturday to celebrate her husband's 48th birthday with a sweet video collage set to the tune of Jake Shears' "Mississippi Delta (I'm Your Man)."

"Happy birthday to the finest man! You are our heart and soul and rock and roll," she captioned the tribute, which included images of the "Riverdale" star with the couple's three children: Michael Joseph, 21; Lola Grace, 17; and Joaquin Antonio, 16.

"Thank you," Consuelos wrote in the comments, adding several heart emojis.

Ripa hasn't been shy about gushing over her hubby on social media, much to her daughter's dismay.

Last week, the television personality shared a video of Consuelos showing off his abs in honor of "thirst trap Friday." Lola's reply? "I'm reporting this."

"Lola …….. shouldn’t you be reading a book or something?" Ripa quipped.

Consuelos is just as infatuated with his bride.

"I’m crazy about my wife,” he said during an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen" in February. "We both come from families, our parents are still together – family is super important to us. We have three great kids, and that also bonds you, having that experience together."

Consuelos and Ripa have been married now for almost 23 years after eloping in 1996, shortly after breaking up.

