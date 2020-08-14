    Advertisement

    Kelly Ripa's daughter on what her mom should stop doing on Instagram

    CARSON BLACKWELDER

    Kelly Ripa could use a little help in the social media department, according to daughter Lola Consuelos.

    For one, the 19-year-old said her mom could do without clapping back at trolls.

    "Something my mom posts on social media that I would never [post] is the comments back to the haters," she said in a video from People magazine for the publication's first-ever Family Issue.

    Ripa, 49, fired back: "But that's why the people follow me!"

    "I understand," Consuelos responded. "But I just don't even think you should give them the time of day. I mean, these people are sitting at home wishing they were you."

    The "Live with Kelly and Ryan" co-host then said she believes she and her haters "have a healthy relationship with each other," calling it a "give and take."

    "They're usually very funny; I usually get a good chuckle out of it. They deserve the little pepper," Ripa explained. "They need it."

    Later in the video, Consuelos doubled down on her feelings about the situation.

    "Irrelevant people should stay out of our lives," Consuelos bluntly added.

    "Alright, you're always wiser than I am," Ripa reluctantly replied.

    The NYU student's issues with her mom's social media tendencies doesn't end at clap backs, though. Consuelos also isn't a fan of Ripa's "ridiculous" belfies -- butt selfies -- and finds thirst traps of dad Mark Consuelos "disgusting."

