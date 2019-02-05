Is Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELY.A) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

A sizeable part of portfolio returns can be produced by dividend stocks due to their contribution to compounding returns in the long run. Historically, Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELY.A) has been paying a dividend to shareholders. Today it yields 1.3%. Does Kelly Services tick all the boxes of a great dividend stock? Below, I’ll take you through my analysis.

5 checks you should use to assess a dividend stock

When assessing a stock as a potential addition to my dividend Portfolio, I look at these five areas:

Is their annual yield among the top 25% of dividend payers?

Has its dividend been stable over the past (i.e. no missed payments or significant payout cuts)?

Has the amount of dividend per share grown over the past?

Is is able to pay the current rate of dividends from its earnings?

Based on future earnings growth, will it be able to continue to payout dividend at the current rate?

NASDAQGS:KELY.A Historical Dividend Yield February 5th 19

How does Kelly Services fare?

The current trailing twelve-month payout ratio for the stock is 18%, which means that the dividend is covered by earnings. Furthermore, analysts have not forecasted a dividends per share for the future, which makes it hard to determine the yield shareholders should expect, and whether the current payout is sustainable, moving forward.

When assessing the forecast sustainability of a dividend it is also worth considering the cash flow of the business. A business with strong cash flow can sustain a higher divided payout ratio than a company with weak cash flow.

If dividend is a key criteria in your investment consideration, then you need to make sure the dividend stock you’re eyeing out is reliable in its payments. KELY.A investors will be well aware the dividend payments are lower today than they were 10 years ago, although the payments have at least been steady. However, income investors that value stability over growth may still find KELY.A appealing.

Compared to its peers, Kelly Services generates a yield of 1.3%, which is on the low-side for Professional Services stocks.

Next Steps:

After digging a little deeper into Kelly Services’s yield, it’s easy to see why you should be cautious investing in the company just for the dividend. But if you are not exclusively a dividend investor, the stock could still be an interesting investment opportunity. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, you should always research extensively before deciding whether or not a stock is an appropriate investment for you. I always recommend analysing the company’s fundamentals and underlying business before making an investment decision. There are three relevant factors you should look at:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for KELY.A’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for KELY.A’s outlook. Valuation: What is KELY.A worth today? Even if the stock is a cash cow, it’s not worth an infinite price. The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether KELY.A is currently mispriced by the market. Dividend Rockstars: Are there better dividend payers with stronger fundamentals out there? Check out our free list of these great stocks here.

