Kellyanne Conway was accused of sharing a nude photo of her 16-year-old daughter Claudia on Twitter

Rachel E. Greenspan
Claudia Conway KellyAnne
TikTok @datjerseygirl/Getty Images

  • Claudia Conway, 16, claimed that her mother, Kellyanne Conway, posted a nude photo of her on Twitter on Monday.

  • Claudia and Kellyanne appeared to fight over the allegation in a conversation recorded via FaceTime by influencer Tana Mongeau.

  • "We're going to handle this privately, and I will never ever be speaking about this publicly," Claudia said in a TikTok on Tuesday.

  • Police in New Jersey said they were investigating the photo incident, the New York Post reported.

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

A topless photo of Claudia Conway, 16, was seemingly posted to Kellyanne Conway's Twitter account on Monday.

Claudia, a TikTok influencer with 1.6 million followers, appeared to say in a recording of a conversation with her mother, a political consultant and former counselor to President Donald Trump, that she believed Kellyanne had posted the photo. The conversation was posted on Instagram by influencer Tana Mongeau, who had been FaceTiming with Claudia.

Many Twitter users also shared cropped versions on Monday and Tuesday of what they claimed to be screenshots of a fleet, or temporary picture, posted to Kellyanne's Twitter account, which allegedly showed a nude photo of Claudia.

Alpine Police in New Jersey, where the Conway family resides, told the New York Post that they were investigating the photo-posting incident and that an officer had visited the family's home on Monday. Christopher Belcolle, the Alpine police chief, did not immediately respond to an inquiry from Insider.

A Twitter spokesperson told Insider in a statement, "Through technology and human review, we'll proactively remove any images that violate the Twitter Rules." Child pornography, or any sexually exploitative content of minors, is not allowed on Twitter. The company told Variety it was investigating the situation but did not confirm to Insider whether it was aware of the alleged Conway fleet.

"Claudia Conway" was the third-top trending topic on Twitter in the US as of Tuesday morning.

In a since-deleted TikTok on Monday, Claudia said it was possible someone had hacked her mother's Twitter account. "I'm assuming my mom took a picture of it to use against me one day and then somebody hacked her or something," she said. "I'm literally at a loss for words. If you see it, report it."

Then, Mongeau, a YouTube star, posted a nearly 20-minute video on Instagram early Tuesday morning that appeared to depict a FaceTime call with Claudia, who was seemingly fighting with her mother and a male figure believed to be her father, George Conway. Claudia's parents did not seem to know they were being filmed. The video had nearly 100,000 views as of Tuesday morning.

Throughout the chaotic call, Claudia can be heard saying, "You posted a naked picture of me. You literally posted a nude photo of me, and you can say you didn't, but millions of people saw it." Kellyanne denied posting the photo, and said that a different Twitter account had shared it.

Screen Shot 2021 01 26 at 10.13.32 AM
This screenshot from Tana Mongeau's Instagram shows Claudia Conway on FaceTime. @TanaMongeau/Instagram

In the video, the woman who appears to be Kellyanne discussed her daughter's health, saying she needed to put her in an "ambulance" for her mental health issues.

The call seemingly ended when a person that appeared to be a police officer hung up the phone.

Read More: 16-year-old Claudia Conway posted videos appearing to show her mother screaming. Here's how the teenager took over social media, from bashing Trump in TikToks to trolling her parents on Twitter.

Mongeau, Kellyanne, and Claudia did not immediately respond to Insider's requests for comment.

Claudia has documented her volatile relationship with her mother on her TikTok page. Last week, she posted a compilation video that appeared to show her mother yelling at her, before deleting it from her account. Claudia has accused her mother of "abusive" behavior. In the call posted by Mongeau, the woman suspected to be Kellyanne can be heard recounting numerous investigations from Child Protective Services that she claimed exonerated her and her husband. When previously reached for comment, a representative from Washington Child & Family Services Agency told Insider they could not comment on matters relating to minors.

Twitter and Instagram users have been using the hashtag "#justiceforclaudia," with many claiming to have called the police to the Conways' home. People replied to Kellyanne's latest tweet, a tribute to the late Larry King, by tagging the FBI and using the "#justiceforclaudia" hashtag.

In a TikTok video on Tuesday morning, Claudia asked followers to "stop calling authorities" and said she was going to deal with the situation on her own.

"We're going to handle this privately, and I will never ever be speaking about this publicly," she said.

This article has been updated to note that police in Alpine, New Jersey, were investigating the photo.

Read the original article on Insider

Latest Stories

  • MSNBC's Rachel Maddow says McConnell 'caved' on his filibuster demand during her Schumer interview

    In an interview with MSNBC's Rachel Maddow on Monday afternoon, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said his caucus won't allow Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to dictate the agenda in the Democratic-led 50-50 Senate or demand an end to the legislative filibuster as a precondition for a power-sharing pact. "We've told McConnell no on the organizing resolution, and that's that. So there's no negotiations on that," Schumer said, suggesting he had a secret plan. "There are ways to deal with him." Maddow included an update when she broadcast the interview Monday night. "While we were airing that right now, and you were watching it, Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell just put out a statement that he is folding on this" and willl "agree to go forward with what Sen. Schumer told him he must," she said. "Sen. Mitch McConnell has caved and Sen. Schumer has won that fight. That was quick. Let's see what else we can do." No sooner has the portion of Rachel Maddow's interview with Senator Majority Leader Chuck Schumer aired than Mitch McConnell has put out a statement that he is folding, ending the stand-off. pic.twitter.com/9qR1jpKXkf — Maddow Blog (@MaddowBlog) January 26, 2021 McConnell said he would allow the Senate to move forward because two Democrats had reiterated their opposition to ending the filibuster, effectively taking that option off the table. Maddow asked Schumer about that, too, and he didn't answer directly. "The caucus is united with the belief that I have: We must get big, strong, bold things done," Schumer said. The Democratic caucus is also "totally united" that "we will not let Mitch McConnell dictate to us what we will do and not do," and "we have tools that we can use," notably the budget reconciliation process," he added. "We will come together as a caucus and figure it out." "We will not let Mitch McConnell dictate to us what we will do and not do." Here's Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer earlier in his interview with Rachel Maddow, talking about the filibuster specifically, and getting things done. pic.twitter.com/xOAKWfe2Fu — Maddow Blog (@MaddowBlog) January 26, 2021 Schumer also suggested he is not interested in playing cat-and-mouse with McConnell's Republicans again. Watch below. "We will not repeat that mistake." Senate Majority Leader Schumer cites Obama era lessons in prioritizing legislation over bad faith Republican 'bipartisanship.' pic.twitter.com/gpc1kBP45w — Maddow Blog (@MaddowBlog) January 26, 2021 More stories from theweek.comSarah Huckabee Sanders' shameless campaign for governorChuck Schumer tried to unseat Susan Collins, and now it's personalDemocrats are getting Chuck Grassleyed

  • Judge bars Biden from enforcing 100-day deportation ban

    A federal judge on Tuesday barred the U.S. government from enforcing a 100-day deportation moratorium that is a key immigration priority of President Joe Biden. U.S. District Judge Drew Tipton issued a temporary restraining order sought by Texas, which sued on Friday against a Department of Homeland Security memo that instructed immigration agencies to pause most deportations.

  • Iran sentences US man to 10 years in prison on spying charges

    An Iranian-American has been sentenced by Iran to 10 years in prison on spying charges, despite his family alleging he never had a trial or an opportunity to defend himself, becoming the latest dual national held in the country amid tensions with the West. A family spokesman confirmed the sentencing of Emad Shargi. Iran's judiciary acknowledged the sentence without naming him or saying how many years in prison he'd face. Mr Shargi's case represents the first to land publicly on the administration of Joe Biden. Mr Biden has expressed a willingness to re-enter the nuclear deal, but has said he wants Iran to return to the limits of the deal first. Iran has demanded the US first lift sanctions. Judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili claimed Mr Shargi had been freed on bail and re-arrested while trying to flee the country. While saying he had no information on the details of Mr Shargi's arrest, the family spokesman said he was cleared of all charges in December 2019, only to be convicted in absentia later. "He was called to court one day in late November 2020 and simply shown a judgment finding him guilty, having never been presented any evidence, given an opportunity to respond or being put on trial," the spokesman said. The US State Department said it was "aware of the reports that Iran has detained another US citizen." Mr Esmaili, speaking to journalists Tuesday, said Mr Shargi had been convicted on espionage charges and of providing military information to foreign countries.

  • YouTube suspends Giuliani from partner program, cutting access to ad revenue

    The suspension will last at least 30 days and has been in effect since last week, YouTube said in an email.

  • Chuck Schumer tried to unseat Susan Collins, and now it's personal

    Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) will have his work cut out for him as he tries to maneuver through the 50-50 upper chamber. To pass most legislation, he'll need to work with Republicans to get things done, but that won't be easy, especially after he rigorously campaigned against a few of them in recent election cycles, CNN reports. Take, for example, Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine), who ultimately won a hard fought re-election campaign last year against Democratic challenger Sara Gideon. Despite the victory, Collins appears to have taken Schumer's efforts to unseat her personally. "What this campaign taught me about Chuck Schumer is that he will say or do anything in order to win," she told CNN. "It was a deceitful, despicable campaign that he ran." Collins is generally considered one of the more bipartisan voices in the Senate and has crossed the aisle not infrequently throughout her tenure, but those words don't make her sound like someone who's excited to help hand Schumer easy wins. Read more at CNN. Susan Collins doesn't sound like she's keen on cutting lots of deals https://t.co/YHgj2ydgN6 — Jonathan Chait (@jonathanchait) January 26, 2021 The only way governing with the filibuster can ever work is if Republicans are willing to engage in good faith negotiations. Even SUSAN COLLINS is explicitly stating she’s a partisan who has no interest in working with Democrats. — Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) January 26, 2021 More stories from theweek.comSarah Huckabee Sanders' shameless campaign for governorDemocrats are getting Chuck GrassleyedBiden's reverse triangulation

  • Jill Biden signals she'll be more active as first lady

    Five days into her new role, Jill Biden signaled Monday that she'll be a more active first lady, with a trio of virtual appearances before governors' spouses, young Latinos and library officials. Jill Biden's early moves seemed designed to signal that she intends to be more active than her predecessor, Melania Trump. Mrs. Trump often allowed weeks to pass between her public appearances.

  • Four teenagers arrested over ‘live-streamed’ murder of 15-year-old girl in Walmart

    ‘There appeared to be no remorse,’ says Calcasieu Parish sheriff Tony Mancus

  • Master Sergeant Gives Hated Air Force Tiger Stripe Uniform a Memorable Sendoff

    The U.S. Air Force is approaching its sunset date for the Airman Battle Uniform, known as the ABU.

  • Georgia lawmaker removed from House chamber after refusing Covid test

    "The member in question had been advised numerous times about the requirements and had refused to be tested," the House speaker said.

  • Former President Donald Trump opens Florida office

    Former President Donald Trump opened an office in Florida on Monday that will handle his duties as a former U.S. president and seek to further his administration's agenda.

  • Here Are The Brightest Decor Buys of the Season

    Let’s get loudOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Biden did not, in fact, remove Trump's 'Diet Coke button' from the Resolute Desk, White House clarifies

    The new Biden administration has yet not disclosed the secrets of Area 51 or explained what the Air Force really knows about UFOs, but it did clarify, at least, the mystery of the vanished "Diet Coke button" former President Donald Trump would use to summon refreshments in the Oval Office. The usher button, as it is formally known, is not gone, even if it is no longer used to summon Diet Cokes, a White House official tells Politico. The White House official "unfortunately wouldn't say what Biden will use the button for," Politico's Daniel Lippman writes, suggesting Biden might summon Orange Gatorade and not the obvious answer, ice cream — or, let's get real, coffee. What's more, there are evidently two usher buttons in the Oval Office, one at the Resolute Desk and the other next to the chair by the fireplace, a former White House official told Politico, adding that Trump didn't actually use the Diet Coke button all that much because "he would usually just verbally ask the valets, who were around all day, for what he needed." In any case, it is not the placement of the button that matters, of course, but how you use it. And Biden will presumably know better than to order ice cream treats during a top-secret national security briefing. More stories from theweek.comSarah Huckabee Sanders' shameless campaign for governorChuck Schumer tried to unseat Susan Collins, and now it's personalDemocrats are getting Chuck Grassleyed

  • China pushes conspiracy theories on COVID origin, vaccines

    Chinese state media have stoked concerns about Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, despite rigorous trials indicating it is safe. A government spokesperson has raised the unsubstantiated theory that the coronavirus could have emerged from a U.S. military lab, giving it more credence in China. As the ruling Communist Party faces growing questioning about China's vaccines and renewed criticism of its early COVID-19 response, it is hitting back by encouraging conspiracy theories that some experts say could cause harm.

  • Josh Hawley issues counter-complaint against Democrats who called for investigation into him over Capitol insurrection

    Missouri senator has faced calls to resign over objection to Biden election win

  • EU's coronavirus jabs 'may have ended up' in Britain

    AstraZeneca vaccines meant for and paid for by the EU could have ended up in Britain, diplomatic sources in Brussels claimed today. The suspicion is that the British-Swedish pharmaceutical company supplied the UK from the EU vaccine stock because Britain paid a higher price for the dose and approved it sooner. On Monday, Brussels threatened to block EU vaccine exports to non-EU countries, after AstraZeneca revealed that it would not be able to fulfil its contractual obligations as originally hoped. Ursula von der Leyen, the European Commission president, said on Tuesday that the EU would press on with the export mechanism that would force companies to ask for permission before vaccines could leave the bloc. In a speech to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Mrs von der Leyen said, “Europe invested billions to help develop the world's first Covid-19 vaccines to create a truly global common good. Europe is determined to contribute to this global common good but it also means business.” She added: “And now, the companies must deliver. They must honour their obligations and this is why we will set up a vaccine export to transparency mechanism.” A European Commission spokesman said: "How worried are we about the state of vaccinations? Well, we are worried that is for sure. We are dealing with a very important pandemic and vaccination is very important." The UK is dependent on the Pfizer vaccine, which is produced in Belgium, and is expecting almost 3.5million doses to be delivered in the next three weeks. That supply could be jeopardised if the EU decided to block the exports after the AstraZeneca controversy.

  • Democrats may try to pass Biden's COVID bill with majority vote: Schumer

    U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Monday that Democrats may try to pass much of President Joe Biden's coronavirus relief bill using a process that would bypass a Republican filibuster and could pass with a majority vote. Biden wants Congress to pass a $1.9 trillion pandemic relief proposal, but many Republicans have balked at the price tag. The Senate is split 50-50 between Democrats and Republicans, with Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris holding the tie-breaking vote.

  • China tackles pandemic with mass construction once again

    A sprawling quarantine center with more than 4,000 rooms is being thrown up in northern China in response to a COVID-19 outbreak in Shijiazhuang, a city of more than 10 million people in Hebei province. Satellite images from the European Space Agency show dramatic changes over 10 days in an area where there had been only flat land before construction started on Jan. 13. Rows of prefabricated houses can be seen.

  • Meet the other American who was impeached and tried after leaving office

    First Read is your briefing from "Meet the Press" and the NBC Political Unit on the day's most important political stories and why they matter.

  • Sean Spicer has application to White House Correspondents’ Association cancelled

    Newsmax said it already had enough correspondents at White House

  • Former VA doctor who misdiagnosed patient sentenced to prison

    A former pathologist at an Arkansas veterans’ hospital has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison after pleading guilty last year to involuntary manslaughter in the death of a patient that he misdiagnosed.