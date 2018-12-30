Kellyanne Conway accuses Democrats of using dead migrant children as 'political pawns'

White House adviser Kellyanne Conway on Sunday defended President Donald Trump's tweets blaming Democrats for the recent deaths of migrant children in U.S. custody and accused Democrats of using the dead children as "political pawns."

"Any deaths of children or others at the Border are strictly the fault of the Democrats and their pathetic immigration policies that allow people to make the long trek thinking they can enter our country illegally," Trump tweeted Saturday after an 8-year-old Guatemalan boy died early Christmas Day. He was the second immigrant child in detention to die this month.

Conway acknowledged that "any death of a child, any death of anyone, is an utter tragedy," during an interview on CNN's "State of the Union." But she initially deflected questions about Trump's tweets and instead focused on the divide over funds for border security that has led to a partial government shutdown, now in its ninth day.

Any deaths of children or others at the Border are strictly the fault of the Democrats and their pathetic immigration policies that allow people to make the long trek thinking they can enter our country illegally. They can’t. If we had a Wall, they wouldn’t even try! The two..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 29, 2018

...children in question were very sick before they were given over to Border Patrol. The father of the young girl said it was not their fault, he hadn’t given her water in days. Border Patrol needs the Wall and it will all end. They are working so hard & getting so little credit! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 29, 2018

“I think the president’s point is an important one, which is that he has stayed in Washington to negotiate border security,” Conway said when CNN host Dana Bash asked if she defended Trump’s tweets about the children – which did not mention the fact he stayed in Washington.

Conway was instead referring to a tweet he sent hours earlier on Saturday in which he said he was "in the White House waiting for the Democrats to come on over and make a deal on Border Security."

CNN’s Bash told Conway that while she and other White House aides had expressed “empathy” for the children’s deaths, “the president hasn’t.”

"The only thing he has said is something that is very political and, frankly, misleading, with regard to Democrats being culpable for the deaths of children," Bash said.

Conway again referred to Democrats' past willingness to fund fencing along the southern border before explaining that the presidents' tweets were referring to policies that he believes are enticing migrants to bring their children to the border.

Citing U.S. Customs and Border Protection statistics, Conway said that in the past most migrants who tried to cross the U.S. southern border were individual males from Mexico. Now, it is families and unaccompanied minors from Central America, she said. In the last two months, CBP apprehensions in those categories rose 86 percent – more than 68,000 family units and almost 14,000 unaccompanied children – over last year’s total during the same period.

"We simply cannot absorb all that. And unfortunately, and very tragically, it does results in some deaths," Conway said.

"I don't like some of the Democrats using these deaths as political pawns," she continued.

"But isn't that exactly what the president just did?" Bash asked.

"No, the president is not doing that," Conway replied. "The president does not want these children to come on the perilous journey to begin with. They are paying now –some of them are paying the ultimate price."

Bash said the policies for which the president blamed the children's deaths were the result of decades of action, and inaction, under both Democratic and Republican administrations and congressional majorities.

"The courts have screwed this up, and the Congress has failed to close loopholes that make people believe they should come here as a family unit," Conway said. But she did not explain why the president believes only Democrats, who have not controlled both chambers of Congress for 10 years are responsible.